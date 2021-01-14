Weather
Friday, January 15, 2021

17 new Covid cases on 14 Jan. brings total to 1,145: 21 hospitalised: 14 resident + 9 in ICU: 6 resident, 114 home monitored, 947 recoveries, 8 deaths

Fifth Covid victim within a fortnight

By Cassandra Tanti - January 14, 2021

Monaco’s Covid fatality rate continues to rise sharply, with the death of an 88-year-old woman on Thursday.

The government reported the death in its daily Covid count on Thursday, saying, “The Princely Government offers its sincere condolences to the family and relatives of this person. We wish to assure them of our full support in these painful times.”

The 88-year-old female resident marks the 8th Covid fatality since the epidemic began. Five of those deaths have occurred since 1st January 2021, compared to three deaths in the entire year of 2020.

Faced with a rising incidence rate, the Monaco government has regularly boosted health measures in the Principality, most recently closing restaurants in the evening and bringing the curfew forward one hour to 7pm.

Meanwhile, there were 17 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total in Monaco to 1,145.

Currently, 30 people are being cared for in the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, 14 of whom are hospitalised residents. The intensive care unit is treating nine critical patients, of which six are residents.

There are 114 people with mild symptoms being monitored by the Home Monitoring Centre, and 21 new recoveries brings that total to 947.

 

 

CMB voted Best Private Bank in Monaco...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_6890" align="alignnone" width="640"]Mr Werner Peyer has been Managing Director of the Compagnie Monégasque de Banque since 2010. Werner Peyer has been Managing Director of the Compagnie Monégasque de Banque since 2010.[/caption] Compagnie Monégasque de Banque (CMB) has been named "Best Private Bank in Monaco 2017" by the financial magazine International Banker. This award recognises the performances and innovativeness of the best managers and financial institutions as chosen by magazine readers who vote online, as well as by an independent jury consisting of financial sector experts that carried out a detailed evaluation of the Private Banks based on several criteria: management philosophy, innovation, perspectives for the coming months and customer service. “This new award recognises our ability to listen to our clients and take their feedback into account,” said Werner Peyer, Managing Director of CMB. “As a boutique bank, CMB ensures a close relationship with its clients, allowing tailor-made solutions in order to respond to the individual needs of each project.” Over the past three years, Compagnie Monégasque de Banque, which was founded in 1976 and specialises in Wealth Management, has been accumulating “Best Private Bank” and “Best Customer Service” awards in Monaco granted by well known, prestigious institutions in the financial sector. This success is reflected in some key figures over the six-month period ending June 30, 2017, with shareholder equity rising 37.4% to €855 million and an operating profit of €24.06 million (+25%). Assets Under Management increased +7.3% to €12.009 billion. In 2016, CMB, which has 220 employees made up of 20 nationalities, created its first Academy Women & Finance training course for women in family wealth management.  Then, in October 2017, the private bank launched its Philanthropy Academy aimed at creating synergies between the participants and philanthropic stakeholders in Monaco, a city-sate known internationally for its humanitarian actions.

€300 fine for discarding masks in public

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
People caught littering masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in public face a €300 fine as the Monaco government steps up efforts to combat the latest scourge on the environment.