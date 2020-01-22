Fight AIDS Cup a triumph for charity

Thursday, January 23, 2020
Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo
The Principality has welcomed four new Ambassadors from China, Brazil, Montenegro and Serbia.
The first edition of the Fight AIDS Cup saw a turnout of nearly 600 fans, a handful of ex-AS Monaco players and the first ever defeat of the Barbagiuans by the Circus Team.
Health and security were the main topics discussed at the recent Franco-Monegasque Joint Social Security Commission, including health care for workers in Monaco, the implementation of telework and the sharing of electronic medical records.
More than 350 economic players came together for the first MEB Members Meeting of the year, during which a full calendar of events for 2020 was unveiled.