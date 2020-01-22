Fight AIDS Cup a triumph for charity

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_16547" align="alignnone" width="1000"]Photo: Mairie Monaco[/caption] Exams in the Monegasque language have started and will continue into June. On Tuesday, May 9, grades 6 and 7 of Monaco’s public and private schools – about 870 pupils in total – started these written examinations at their respective institutions: Collège Charles III and Collège François d'Assise Nicolas Barré. On Thursday, May 11, it was the turn of 138 of the older students, grades 8 to 12, who chose the "Monégasque" option, to meet at Espace Léo Ferré for the written tests, either the Language and History of Monaco or a Language test. The youngest students (all grade 5 students of the six primary schools in the Principality) will in turn write the Monegasque language in their respective schools on Tuesday, May 23. In total, nearly 1,400 students this year are taking part in the Monegasque Language Competition. Only 90 of them will be selected for the oral exams which will take place in the town hall, before a jury, from June 6 to 9. This selection of students will all be invited to the traditional awards ceremony of the Concours de Langue de Monégasque, held on Thursday, June 22 at 8 pm in the Cour d'Honneur of the Town Hall in the presence of top officials and personalities of the Principality.https://monacolife.net/?p=10987https://monacolife.net/?p=14792