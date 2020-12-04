Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Friday, December 4, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

9 new Covid cases on 3 Dec. brings total to 630: 5 hospitalised, 3 resident + 3 in ICU, 2 resident, 24 home monitored, 579 recoveries, 3 deaths

Fighting against fraud

Fighting against fraud

By Stephanie Horsman - December 4, 2020

French and Monegasque financial intelligence agencies have met in Paris to discuss the latest international large-scale scams cropping up as a result of the Covid epidemic.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a new breed of fraudsters who are taking advantage of public health concerns, offering low-cost anti-Covid medicines, hygiene products and test kits. The scammers ask for upfront payment and then either send nothing or fake products that have the potential to be harmful.

This issue formed part of discussions between the Monegasque and French Financial Intelligence Units (FIU) in Paris on 30th November. The working methods and analysis of investigators was also on the table.

Michel Hunault, Director of SICCFIN, and Jean-Marc Gualandi, head of Legal and International Affairs, insisted on Monaco’s desire to give SICCFIN – Monaco’s FIU – the necessary means to increase human resources for “an activity that is in constant progression, as evidenced by the last activity report.”

Anti-money-laundering and terrorist financing systems were also discussed giving both sides a better understanding of national vulnerabilities and the need to strengthen existing prevention methods.

Monaco will chair the group of French speaking Financial Intelligence Units in November 2021 at a congress that was previously set for 2020 but was forced to cancel due to the health crisis.

 

Photo from left to right: Jean-Marc Gualandi, Michel Hunault (SICCFIN), Yvonne Le Brignonen (Director of TRACFIN), Tony SARTINI (TRACFIN). © DR

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleBeautiful, ethical, organic, local

Editors pics

November 17, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB’s e-mission to Russia

The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.

0
October 27, 2020 | Business & Finance

Less hours, same pay under proposed new labour law

Employees in Monaco will be able to have their hours reduced while maintaining full financial support from the State in the government’s latest bid to avoid layoffs due to the Covid crisis.

0
October 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco-owned port in Italy opens for business

The highly-anticipated Cala del Forte port in Ventimiglia, intended to handle overflow from the Principality, is now officially open, marking a new era for the Italian seaside town and Monaco.

0
October 9, 2020 | Business & Finance

What keeps me up at night: Coronavirus and the difficult road ahead

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE explores the long-lasting effects he believes the pandemic will have on the job market and the way the world functions economically.

0

daily

December 4, 2020 | Business & Finance

Fighting against fraud

Stephanie Horsman

French and Monegasque financial intelligence agencies have met in Paris to discuss the latest international large-scale scams cropping up as a result of the Covid epidemic.

0
December 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Grimaldi Forum inaugurates new terrace

Stephanie Horsman

The Grimaldi Forum has inaugurated its new Ravel Terrace, giving extra room to visitors in a beautiful open air setting and sea views that can’t be beat.

0
November 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Boosting remote opportunities for Italian workers

Cassandra Tanti

Remote working for cross-border employees was the hot topic of discussion between the Monaco government and Italy’s new Ambassador in Monaco Giulio Alaimo this week.

0
November 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Green light to chase casino debt

Stephanie Horsman

The National Council has passed a long-awaited bill allowing the SBM to chase bad debts incurred at its casinos – a move which could already put millions back into its coffers.

0
MORE STORIES

Reassurance from reinsurance at the Fairmont

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_4192" align="alignleft" width="350"]Record 2,839 participants at Les Rendez-vous de Semtembre. Photo: Twitter RVS2016 Record 2,839 participants at Les Rendez-vous de Semtembre. Photo: Twitter RVS2016[/caption] Reinsurance firms meeting in Monaco this week at the 60th edition of Les Rendez-vous de Septembre believe that premiums will more or less stabilise in 2016 after five years of decline. The $600 billion reinsurance market is a backstop for insurers when faced with heavy claims for events such as natural disasters. The annual gathering, the most important in the industry, always precedes the Monaco Yacht Show. “The rate decreases have slowed down and we actually have seen a more flattish market,” Ulrich Wallin, chief executive of Hannover Re, told a media briefing. “Things look a little more optimistic than a year ago ... (but) we are not expecting a broad-based hardening of the market as yet,” he added. Ratings agencies, speaking last week, said premiums could fall by up to five percent in 2017, following similar price falls this year, which had hit returns. Reinsurers’ return on equity averaged 8.6 percent at the end of June, down from 10.3 percent at the end of 2015, ratings agency Moody’s said. “The worst-hit reinsurers are likely to be smaller, less diversified and operating in markets where premiums have fallen to the point where they are barely covering the cost of capital,” Fitch said. “These firms may become acquisition targets as stresses leave them more likely to accept lower valuations.”  

Fully 5G connected

The Principality of Monaco is now completely connected to 5G, making it the first in the world to achieve total coverage with the high speed technology.