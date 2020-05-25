Final students return to classrooms

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
A new positive case of Covid-19 on 23rd May brings confirmed number to 98: 90 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Monaco’s primary students made their return to school on Monday, the final group to do so in the government’s three-phase plan to lift the lockdown.
Masked parents kissed their masked children goodbye at the gate of the Fontvieille school Monday morning under the gaze of Monaco’s Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario and Director of National Education Isabelle Bonnal.
Distancing measures, wearing a mask, washing hands, half-day classes in small groups and no school canteen are the ‘new normal’ for these young students.
Not all primary-aged children have been allowed to return to school. In order to keep class sizes down, only CP and CM2 have been able to return. CE1, CE2 and CM1 students will continue their lessons at home and will not go back to school until September.
Photos: © Direction de la Communication / Manuel Vitali
Monaco’s primary students made their return to school on Monday, the final group to do so in the government’s three-phase plan to lift the lockdown.
The Principality ordered some 11.5 million masks at the height of the crisis. Now those masks are being safely stored by the government for a rainy day.
Come the next academic year, the ISM will be offering an exciting new diploma for students wishing to pursue career-related learning.
A maths teacher at the Lycée Albert I in Monaco has tested positive for Covid-19, but the government has been quick to allay concerns, citing strict health measures at the school.