Weather
17 ° C
17°C
Tuesday, May 26, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

A new positive case of Covid-19 on 23rd May brings confirmed number to 98: 90 cured, 2 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Final students return to classrooms

Final students return to classrooms

By Cassandra Tanti - May 25, 2020

Monaco’s primary students made their return to school on Monday, the final group to do so in the government’s three-phase plan to lift the lockdown.

Masked parents kissed their masked children goodbye at the gate of the Fontvieille school Monday morning under the gaze of Monaco’s Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario and Director of National Education Isabelle Bonnal.

 

Distancing measures, wearing a mask, washing hands, half-day classes in small groups and no school canteen are the ‘new normal’ for these young students.

Not all primary-aged children have been allowed to return to school. In order to keep class sizes down, only CP and CM2 have been able to return. CE1, CE2 and CM1 students will continue their lessons at home and will not go back to school until September.

 

Photos: © Direction de la Communication / Manuel Vitali

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLoss of license if driving on phone in France
Next articlePrincess Charlene enters car in Virtual Le Mans

Editors pics

May 22, 2020 | Local News

ISM adds career-related diploma to IB programme

Come the next academic year, the ISM will be offering an exciting new diploma for students wishing to pursue career-related learning.

0
May 15, 2020 | Local News

Covid tests: all your questions answered

From Tuesday 19th May, the government of Monaco will begin testing everyone in the Principality for Covid-19 who wish to be tested. Here is everything you need to know about the process.

0
May 8, 2020 | Local News

June likely date for Casino Square unveiling

Le Camembert is no more. Casino Square has finally got its facelift and is ready for its close-up, but that almost certainly will not be before June.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0

daily

May 25, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Final students return to classrooms

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s primary students made their return to school on Monday, the final group to do so in the government’s three-phase plan to lift the lockdown.

0
May 22, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco stockpiles masks

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality ordered some 11.5 million masks at the height of the crisis. Now those masks are being safely stored by the government for a rainy day.

0
May 22, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISM adds career-related diploma to IB programme

Cassandra Tanti

Come the next academic year, the ISM will be offering an exciting new diploma for students wishing to pursue career-related learning.

0
May 20, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco teacher tests positive for Covid

Stephanie Horsman

A maths teacher at the Lycée Albert I in Monaco has tested positive for Covid-19, but the government has been quick to allay concerns, citing strict health measures at the school. 

0
MORE STORIES

Tues. Dec 5 – All the Art...

Local News Staff Writer -
Tuesday 5 December, 8.30 pm, Variety Theatre All the Art of the Cinema – Screening of Valerio Zurlini’s film Girl with a Suitcase, organised by the Audiovisual Archives of Monaco Information: +377 97 98 43 26

Census results show growth in Monaco’s population

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_17439" align="alignnone" width="984"]Photo: ©Manuel Vitali - Direction de la Communication Photo: ©Manuel Vitali - Direction de la Communication[/caption] Lionel Galfré, Director of the Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE), presented the preliminary results of Monaco’s 2016 census to local media in the presence of the mayor, Georges Marsan, members of the Communal Council and the IMSEE team. The City Council of Monaco is in charge of the census in the Principality, and the Mayor chairs the Census Commission. In 2016, the technical and logistical realisation of the survey, whose exclusively statistical aim is to better understand the population of the Principality, was entrusted to IMSEE, Monaco’s own statistical institute. During eight weeks last summer, 50 enumerators, supervised by eight heads of sector, were in the field amassing the statistics used in the census. The Principality had been divided into almost 200 districts, and a full interpretation of the data will require more than 12 months. However, some data is already known. In 2016, the resident population of Monaco has been estimated at 37,308 persons, up by 5.5 percent compared to 2008. A total of 139 different nationalities were identified. On June 7, 2016, a total of 19,534 residences were identified, 89 percent of them being used as principal residences. Only 4 percent of homes, a total of 778, are second residences. Three-roomed apartments or houses accounted for 29.5 percent of the total, two-roomed residences 26.9 percent, four-roomed dwellings 17 percent, and studios 15.3 percent. Five roomed residences accounted for 6.6 percent and six-plus roomed dwellings for just 4.6 percent of the total. Sixty-three percent of residences were occupied by at least one renter or sub-letting occupant. The average number of vehicles for each residence was 1.4, while 28 percent of homes had one or more pets. The age distribution of Monaco’s inhabitants showed a significant preponderance of older people. The largest age group, 65+, accounted for more than one-quarter, at 25.9 percent of the total, followed by the 50-64 age group, accounting for 22.5 percent of the total population. The younger than 18 age group accounted for just 15.9 percent, 18-35 16.9 percent and the 36 to 49 age group 18.8 percent. In this context it should be noted that Monaco holds the world record for the longevity of its population. A total of 8,378 individuals held Monegasque citizenship in June, 2016. This translates into 22.5 percent of the total population. The next largest nationality is French, with 9,286 of the total, Italian, with 8,172, British, with 2,795, and Swiss, with 1,187. Russians, who saw the highest increase in residency since the last census in 2008, were numbered at 749, behind Belgians (1,073), and Germans (907).

READ CENSUS RESULTS IN FRENCH

In coming months much more data will become available, enabling the planning of public services and also providing private companies with valuable information for product and marketing purposes.