Final students return to classrooms

[caption id="attachment_17439" align="alignnone" width="984"]Photo: ©Manuel Vitali - Direction de la Communication[/caption] Lionel Galfré , Director of the Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE), presented the preliminary results of Monaco’s 2016 census to local media in the presence of the mayor, Georges Marsan, members of the Communal Council and the IMSEE team. The City Council of Monaco is in charge of the census in the Principality, and the Mayor chairs the Census Commission. In 2016, the technical and logistical realisation of the survey, whose exclusively statistical aim is to better understand the population of the Principality, was entrusted to IMSEE, Monaco’s own statistical institute. During eight weeks last summer, 50 enumerators, supervised by eight heads of sector, were in the field amassing the statistics used in the census. The Principality had been divided into almost 200 districts, and a full interpretation of the data will require more than 12 months. However, some data is already known. In 2016, the resident population of Monaco has been estimated at 37,308 persons, up by 5.5 percent compared to 2008. A total of 139 different nationalities were identified. On June 7, 2016, a total of 19,534 residences were identified, 89 percent of them being used as principal residences. Only 4 percent of homes, a total of 778, are second residences. Three-roomed apartments or houses accounted for 29.5 percent of the total, two-roomed residences 26.9 percent, four-roomed dwellings 17 percent, and studios 15.3 percent. Five roomed residences accounted for 6.6 percent and six-plus roomed dwellings for just 4.6 percent of the total. Sixty-three percent of residences were occupied by at least one renter or sub-letting occupant. The average number of vehicles for each residence was 1.4, while 28 percent of homes had one or more pets. The age distribution of Monaco’s inhabitants showed a significant preponderance of older people. The largest age group, 65+, accounted for more than one-quarter, at 25.9 percent of the total, followed by the 50-64 age group, accounting for 22.5 percent of the total population. The younger than 18 age group accounted for just 15.9 percent, 18-35 16.9 percent and the 36 to 49 age group 18.8 percent. In this context it should be noted that Monaco holds the world record for the longevity of its population. A total of 8,378 individuals held Monegasque citizenship in June, 2016. This translates into 22.5 percent of the total population. The next largest nationality is French, with 9,286 of the total, Italian, with 8,172, British, with 2,795, and Swiss, with 1,187. Russians, who saw the highest increase in residency since the last census in 2008, were numbered at 749, behind Belgians (1,073), and Germans (907).In coming months much more data will become available, enabling the planning of public services and also providing private companies with valuable information for product and marketing purposes.