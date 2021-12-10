Finally… an opening date for eco-friendly Ikea

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_15189" align="alignnone" width="709"]Photo: Manuel Vitali/Communications Department[/caption] Serge Telle, Minister of State, accompanied by Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior, stopped by the headquarters of the Public Security Department on Monday evening. Their visit was timed to correspond to the handover between the day and night shifts. The Minister of State congratulated the men working under Richard Marangoni, Director of Public Safety, for their exemplary performance during the recent robbery of the Cartier jewellery store. “Even if it's all over, thanks to you, we can not pretend that nothing has happened," he said. He also referred to the future "Public Safety 2020" plan and indicated that new human resources will reinforce the capacities of the Public Security Service with, first of all, during the course of 2017, the creation of nine more posts for police officers, and the implementation of a civilian reserve. In conclusion, Minister Telle thanked the police officers for their commitment, their work, their seriousness and their rigour. At the end of his visit, the Minister went on to the police station of the Place du Casino, which was in the frontline during the robbery of March 25.https://monacolife.net/?p=15192https://monacolife.net/?p=14296