Finally… an opening date for eco-friendly Ikea

Saturday, December 11, 2021
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
After years of waiting, Ikea has revealed exactly when the doors of its new superstore in Nice Saint-Isidore will swing open to the public.
Illustration by Willmotte et Associés
The Scientific Centre and FANB are the latest institutions to become major players in Monaco’s energy transition, installing solar panels to cut emissions and generate a portion of their own power.
Monaco schools are benefiting from several ways to stay competitive in today’s world, including primary school computer programming courses and laptops with touchscreen capabilities for older kids.
AS Monaco secured a 1-1 draw against Austrian side Sturm Graz in their final Europa League group game on Thursday. The match was largely inconsequential with the top spot already secured.
F1 championship rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go into this weekend’s final round in Abu Dhabi level on points as a classic, often bitter, title battle reaches its denouement.