Find (almost) everything under the sun at the Nice Fair

The Nice Fair is coming to the Palais des Expositions. It’s a shopping experience with literally hundreds of exhibitors selling goods and services for every lifestyle.

Since 1935, the Nice Fair or Foire de Nice has been welcoming nearly 100,000 visitors every year to the Palais des Expositions. This shopping fest, which runs this year from 18th to 27th March, will feature no less than 400 stands and 500 brands from vendors who will come to sell their products and services.

LIVE WELL SECTION INSIDE THE EXHIBITION CENTRE

Organisers have thought out the plans extremely well, given the huge space. There is an Advice Area where those looking to meet with garden and home-improvement experts can help make decisions and get legal advice.

There is also a Daily Life Area in the indoor part of the show featuring a laundry list of fantastic goods and services including, but in no way limited to, decorations, arts and craft, banks, beauty and health products, food and drinks, household appliance and even people skilled in the divinatory arts.

OUTDOOR ITEMS IN THE EXHIBITION PARK

The outdoor exhibition park has a variety of goods to kit out the garden, terrace or balcony, and includes such items as BBQs, plants, garden furniture, pools, hot tubs, and sun shades as well as the chance to meet trades people who can help make dream exteriors happen, like landscapers and gardeners.

BUILDING IN THE EXHIBITION PALACE

Looking to renovate, refit or decorate? This area has ideas on the latest trends and will host experts who can make it all happen alongside practical conferences and workshops. There’s even a new Housing Advice Centre where guests consult experts free of charge.

AUTO WORLD ON THE EXTERIOR ESPLANADE

Finally, the Nice Fair will host exhibitors to help in selecting modes of transport, whether new or used, including cars, electric scooters and bikes, and electric vehicles.

The Nice Fair is open daily from 10am to 7pm, except on the final day when doors close at 6pm.

Tickets are €6 for adult entry, €5 for students and kids under 12 can come for free. In addition, the Nice Fair is offering special days for select groups including 21st and 23rd for over 60s, a Ladies Day on 22nd, and guests arriving after 5pm are all welcome for no charge.

Photo source: Foire de Nice / Facebook