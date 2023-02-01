Find out everything you need to know at IUM’s Open Day

The International University of Monaco is holding an Open Day this Saturday 4th February.

It is an opportunity for potential students to ask the university’s programme directors questions about the courses on offer, as well as meet with current students to get an insight about student life at IUM and Monaco.

The admissions team will be on hand to also answer questions about the application process.

The International University of Monaco is a private institution founded in 1986. It’s programme portfolio includes Bachelor, Master of Science, MBA and DBA degrees. It focuses mainly on the areas of expertise closely associated with Monaco: the management of high value-added service activities, especially in the luxury and finance sectors, and has more than 70 difference nationalities among its student body.

To register for the open day, click here.

Photo source: IUM