Find out what’s new in the aesthetics world at the Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress

The Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress is returning to Monaco this week as a hybrid event for professionals in the fields of aesthetic medicine, surgery and dermatology.

A nip here, a jab there… The world of aesthetic medicine is enormous and growing by leaps and bounds every year. The global market for surgeries and procedures hit US$16.5 billion (€15.5 billion) in 2022 and is expected to skyrocket to $61 billion (€57.6 billion) by 2032.

This surge in interest has made events like the Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC), now in its 21st year, a “can’t miss” event for aesthetic medicine professionals from around the world.

Taking place between 30th March and 1st April at the Grimaldi Forum, this hybrid conference will draw upward of 12,000 participants, who can choose whether to attend in-person or online.

LATEST METHODS

Featuring 250 companies and the same again in speakers, the AMWC will present the newest procedures, technologies and methods, as well as masterclasses in specific procedures that have been accredited by the European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education.

This year’s big focus is on breakthroughs in enhancement techniques for the lips, necks, decolletage and perioral areas, amongst others.

“AMWC 2023 features a multidisciplinary aesthetic and anti-aging medicine programme designed to promote high-level continued education, inspire new ideas and celebrate the sharing of expertise,” the organisers explain.

BEST OF THE BEST

The conference also awards those who are stand-outs in their specific fields, as well as to give credit to products and devices that are reshaping the industry.

A gala dinner, held on 1st April at the Salle des Etoiles, will wrap up the congress, giving participants a chance to network and enjoy Monaco’s nightlife.

The Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress Monaco is one of only four such events held in Europe and is reputed to be in the top-tier of all such conferences held globally.

