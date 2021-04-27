Weather
17 ° C
17°C
11°C
Light Cloud
Tuesday, April 27, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

7 Covid cases 26 Apr, 7 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 36 home monitored, 2,334 recoveries, 32 deaths, 86 incidence rate, 33% population vaccinated

Fine dining in space

Fine dining in space

By Stephanie Horsman - April 27, 2021

When French astronaut Thomas Pesquet went up to join the crew on the International Space Station last week, he took with him gastronomic meals created by the chefs of the Ducasse Council. This is what fine dining looks like in space.

The Ducasse Council and the National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) via the Centre for Assistance in the Development of Activities in Microgravity and Space Operations (CADMOS) have been teaming up since 2004 to create a range of meals for astronauts to take with them on space missions to enjoy on special occasions.

Called the Special Event Meals-SEM programme, internationally certified French meals are launched into space with astronauts, giving them treats to look forward to as an occasional alternative to the daily fare provided by the Russians and the Americans.

The latest selections were sent up on 23rd April with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and Americans Katherine Megan McArthur and Robert Shane Kimbrough, who joined the International Space Station crew.

Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP

On the menu for this mission are meals that would make any foodie drool. Buckwheat in tandoori, radishes and baby onions; cod with Camargue black rice and piquillos; Breton lobster, organic quinori with seaweed and lemon sauce from Menton; Burgundy-style beef cheeks, carrots and mushrooms; Clafoutis with pistachio and morello cherries; and morsels of melting apples are some examples of the fare.

In all, 92 dishes are provided for the six-month mission. Life in zero gravity provides certain constraints, such as special manufacturing processes to preserve both taste and nutritional values, which are stored in a lightweight metal containers.

In 2020, 10 vegetarian choices were added to the menu to bring the grand total of choices up to 40 recipes.

Food safety is naturally a preoccupation for the chefs, second only to the flavours of the meals. This, for the last decade, has been taken care of in Pouldreuzic, a town in western Brittany, by Jean Hénaff of the Jean Hénaff Research and Development Lab whose expertise lies in ensuring the meals are safe, healthy and well within the guidelines set out by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The facility works closely in conjunction with CNES and the Ducasse Council.

Photo by the Ducasse Council

The six month process to see if a meal passes muster starts with the Ducasse Council, who develop the recipes in their own labs. The meals are then sent to Henaff’s facility to be prepared for sending and tested to find the perfect balance between something that seems like a pre-prepared canned dish and a home-cooked meal. The dishes are then tested under real conditions at food replenishment cycles at the space station.

Giving the astronauts the proper amount to nutrition is a tricky act, as definitions of “food” differ from person to person. Food choices and availability can have both physiological as well as psychological impacts on the crews. Muscle atrophy, decalcification, immune system deficiencies and cardiovascular problems are very real concerns, as are less severe conditions such as stress, nausea and relational imbalance.

The result is an effort to determine an accurate and comprehensive assessment of the long-term macro and micro-nutritional consequences of the space environment of astronauts and, on the other hand, increased consideration of possible psychological problems of the crew. These studies will eventually assist in how to best treat astronauts who go on extremely long-term missions.

Alain Ducasse heads the three Michelin-starred Le Louis XV at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleWho won the World E-Bike Series in Monaco?
Next articleAnyone for chess?

Editors pics

April 27, 2021 | Local News

Anyone for chess?

It’s hard to miss, the giant black and white chess board that has been installed in the heart of Monaco at Casino Square. So, who put it there, and why?

0
April 26, 2021 | Local News

Drama and excitement at Historic Grand Prix

The Historic Grand Prix of Monaco was an enormous success on the weekend, despite fears that the health crisis would dampen spirits.

0
April 24, 2021 | Local News

Interview: Award winning actress, screenwriter and producer Kelly O’Sullivan

In this month’s exclusive interview by the Princess Grace Foundation-USA, we catch up with Kelly O’Sullivan who wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed film Saint Frances.

0
April 21, 2021 | Local News

The ‘blossoming’ Metropole Hotel

The Metropole Hotel has swung open its doors in spectacular style with a picture-perfect floral installation that immerses guests in the vibrance and beauty of spring.

0

daily

April 27, 2021 | Local News

Fine dining in space

Stephanie Horsman

When French astronaut Thomas Pesquet joined International Space Station crew last week, he took with him gastronomic meals created by the chefs of the Ducasse Council.

0
April 27, 2021 | Local News

Who won the World E-Bike Series in Monaco?

Stephanie Horsman

The World E-Bike Series Monaco had their first race in the first round of the E-Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Cup on Saturday, with 46 riders and a generous donation to charity.

0
April 27, 2021 | Local News

New head of Education Department

Stephanie Horsman

Isabelle Bonnal has been appointed the new Commissioner General for the Department of National Education, Youth and Sport in Monaco.

0
April 27, 2021 | Local News

HPV: boys need vaccinating too

Cassandra Tanti

Health authorities in Monaco are encouraging young boys to take advantage of the free HPV vaccination and help limit the risk of cervical cancer in women.

0
MORE STORIES
Gaslog LNG tanker

GasLog signs 7-year charter party

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1823" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: GasLog Photo: GasLog[/caption] Monaco-based GasLog has signed a time charter party with Centrica to charter a vessel for a period of seven years. The vessel, a 180,000 cubic metre LNG carrier with XDF propulsion, has been ordered from Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea. Centrica will charter the vessel from GasLog for a period of seven years starting in the second half of 2019. The daily charter rate is in line with GasLog’s average long-term charter rate. Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog Ltd., commented, “I am delighted to secure a new charter with Centrica, one of the leading European energy companies. This new charter is consistent with GasLog’s strategy of securing long-term contracts with high quality counterparties and further extends the dropdown pipeline to GasLog Partners. “Centrica is an important new customer for GasLog and we look forward to providing them with first-class LNG shipping services as they continue to expand their LNG activities.” Following this charter, GasLog has five new builds with contracts of between seven and 10 years, which deliver over the next three years providing significant inbuilt revenue and EBITDA growth. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GasLog LNG Services, the company operate 24 LNG carriers including 19 owned vessels as well as five vessels owned or leased by Royal Dutch Shell plc.  

Digitising Monaco’s health system

Local News Staff Writer -
The use of digital technology to improve health care is the focus of a two-day conference currently underway in Monaco, at the Fairmont.