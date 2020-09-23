Fire Brigade and Maritime Police get major upgrades

[caption id="attachment_29143" align="alignnone" width="900"]Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption] Minister of State Serge Telle, represented by Minister of Social Affairs and Health Didier Gamerdinger, chose the occasion of International Women's Day to honour Monaco’s female administrative staff with 20 years of seniority, as well as the new recruits of 2017. This is a different approach by the administration, the Minister said in his speech, reaffirming the eminent place of the woman in modern society. Minister Gamerdinger wanted to remind his guests of the leading role of women in the Public Service, adding: “You are a major component of the Administration, in every sense of the word. Some of you have already gained high responsibilities, and you, who have just entered the administration, can legitimately aspire to that, too.”