Fire it up

The Tango Fire Company of Buenos Aires will be heating up the stage of the Salle des Princes this March with their world-famous show.

Tango Fire has achieved multiple sell-out performances across the globe over the past 12 years and a YouTube audience in excess of 20 million people worldwide.

German Cornejo’s choreography and vision defines all that is Argentine Tango – dancing which sizzles with sensuality, and energetic music by the great Tango masters including Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel.

“As one of the world’s most popular dance forms, this exhilarating show combines the rawness and sophistication, seductive and sultry side of Tango, evoking the intoxicating passion of late-night Buenos Aires,” say its creators.

German Cornejo and his partner Gisela Galeassi are joined by an outstanding cast including World Tango Champions and the very best dancers from the greatest Tango houses in Buenos Aires Argentina. This is a fiery and explosive journey through the history of authentic Argentine tango.

Tango Fire will be on show from 6th to 7th March at the Salle des Princes.