Fire it up

Wednesday, January 1, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Pilot and air crew unions call of planned January strike action
The Tango Fire Company of Buenos Aires will be heating up the stage of the Salle des Princes this March with their world-famous show.
Tango Fire has achieved multiple sell-out performances across the globe over the past 12 years and a YouTube audience in excess of 20 million people worldwide.
German Cornejo’s choreography and vision defines all that is Argentine Tango – dancing which sizzles with sensuality, and energetic music by the great Tango masters including Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel.
“As one of the world’s most popular dance forms, this exhilarating show combines the rawness and sophistication, seductive and sultry side of Tango, evoking the intoxicating passion of late-night Buenos Aires,” say its creators.
German Cornejo and his partner Gisela Galeassi are joined by an outstanding cast including World Tango Champions and the very best dancers from the greatest Tango houses in Buenos Aires Argentina. This is a fiery and explosive journey through the history of authentic Argentine tango.
Tango Fire will be on show from 6th to 7th March at the Salle des Princes.
The Tango Fire Company of Buenos Aires will be heating up the stage of the Salle des Princes this March with their world-famous show.
French President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Tuesday to push through an overhaul of the pension system, after weeks of nationwide strikes by trade unions.
AS Monaco has officially presented Robert Moreno as its new head coach. The former Spanish National Team manager is keen to draw a line under accusations he was disloyal by former boss Luis Enrique.
French airline crews have cancelled plans for strike action scheduled to run from 3rd January.
Kelly Rutherford, the American actress who fought a long and costly battle for the custody of her two Monaco-based children, has paid $15,000 to regain rights to her residual income from the Gossip Girl series in which she starred. She declared bankruptcy in 2013 after paying out $1.5 million in legal fees in a tug-of-war with ex-husband German entrepreneur Daniel Giersch, a Monaco resident.
Her creditors have earned about $174,000 over the last three years. Rutherford, 47, has a nine-year old son, Hermes, and a younger daughter, Helena, with Giersch. The actress was still pregnant with Helena when she divorced her husband. The custody battle was particularly vicious and at one point Rutherford kept the two children in the US at the end of the summer after they were supposed to return to their father in the Principality.
A judge in Monaco granted Girsch custody of the children in a court hearing late last year and although Rutherford can visit the children in Monaco she is not allowed to take them to the US.