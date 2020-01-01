Weather
Wednesday, January 1, 2020

News

Monaco Life

Breaking News

Fire it up

Fire it up

Fire it up

By Cassandra Tanti - January 1, 2020

The Tango Fire Company of Buenos Aires will be heating up the stage of the Salle des Princes this March with their world-famous show.

Tango Fire has achieved multiple sell-out performances across the globe over the past 12 years and a YouTube audience in excess of 20 million people worldwide.

German Cornejo’s choreography and vision defines all that is Argentine Tango – dancing which sizzles with sensuality, and energetic music by the great Tango masters including Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel.

“As one of the world’s most popular dance forms, this exhilarating show combines the rawness and sophistication, seductive and sultry side of Tango, evoking the intoxicating passion of late-night Buenos Aires,” say its creators.

German Cornejo and his partner Gisela Galeassi are joined by an outstanding cast including World Tango Champions and the very best dancers from the greatest Tango houses in Buenos Aires Argentina. This is a fiery and explosive journey through the history of authentic Argentine tango.

Tango Fire will be on show from 6th to 7th March at the Salle des Princes.

 

Monaco commits €200,000 to partnership with Sciences...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_21412" align="alignnone" width="900"]Gilles Tonelli, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and Frédéric Mion, Director of the Paris Institute of Political Studies. Photo: Manuel Vitali /Communication Directorate Gilles Tonelli, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and Frédéric Mion, Director of the Paris Institute of Political Studies. Photo: Manuel Vitali
/Communication Directorate[/caption] Gilles Tonelli, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, and Frédéric Mion, Director of Paris Institute of Political Studies, have signed a new partnership agreement aimed at raising students' awareness of development issues. The signature took place on the same day as students of the Menton Science Po Paris Campus resumed their studies, on Friday, September 8. Over the past three years, over 900 young people have benefited from specific lessons, participated in project-building competitions and met with recognised experts in humanitarian and development, thanks to the cooperation of the International Cooperation Department and the Menton Mediterranean Middle East Campus. In view of the partnership’s undoubted success, the Government of Monaco decided to continue its commitment and to sign a new agreement, with a grant of €200,000. This contribution will make it possible to organise, during the next three academic years, new initiatives to raise awareness of development, training in project management and to award a scholarship to two deserving students. The Prince’s Government and Science Po are delighted with this new partnership aimed at developing the civic responsibility of the students who are certain to be tomorrow's future decision-makers in their country of origin.

Kelly Rutherford regains residuals

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_2488" align="alignleft" width="200"]Actress Kelly Rutherford. Photo: 9EkieraM1 Actress Kelly Rutherford. Photo: 9EkieraM1[/caption]

Kelly Rutherford, the American actress who fought a long and costly battle for the custody of her two Monaco-based children, has paid $15,000 to regain rights to her residual income from the Gossip Girl series in which she starred. She declared bankruptcy in 2013 after paying out $1.5 million in legal fees in a tug-of-war with ex-husband German entrepreneur Daniel Giersch, a Monaco resident.

Her creditors have earned about $174,000 over the last three years. Rutherford, 47, has a nine-year old son, Hermes, and a younger daughter, Helena, with Giersch. The actress was still pregnant with Helena when she divorced her husband. The custody battle was particularly vicious and at one point Rutherford kept the two children in the US at the end of the summer after they were supposed to return to their father in the Principality.

A judge in Monaco granted Girsch custody of the children in a court hearing late last year and although Rutherford can visit the children in Monaco she is not allowed to take them to the US.