First big names of Monte-Carlo Summer Festival announced

Music legend Sting and ‘Grace Kelly’ singer Mika are among the headline acts at this year’s Monte-Carlo Summer Festival.

While the full schedule of the 16th edition of the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival is still to be unveiled, organiser Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer on Monday gave us a teaser. It revealed that pop music elites will once again come together in Monaco in the exceptional open-air settings of the Place du Casino and Salle des Étoiles. Confirmed so far this year are Sting, Mika, Tarkan, and tribute performer Michael ‘The Magic of Michael Jackson’.

Fight Aids Monaco chose Michael ‘The Magic of Michael Jackson’ as an ambassador for its cause this summer, with a concert on 21st July.

After his last concert in Monaco which sold out in just a matter of days, Sting will return to the Principality on 23rd July with his ‘Sting, My Songs’ tour at the Place du Casino.

On 4th August, the iconic Lebanese-American-British singer-songwriter and musician Mika will also return to the Sporting Monte-Carlo. The artist, known for his eccentric outfits is due to release his sixth album soon.

Finally, Tarkan, the “megastar” of Turkey, will close the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival season on 19th August.

SBM will soon release the full schedule of performers for this year’s biggest music festival in the Principality.

Photo source: Monte-Carlo SBM