First Monaco resident succumbs to Covid-19

[caption id="attachment_28158" align="alignnone" width="1280"]
Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk 2017. Photo: Monaco Life[/caption]
In 2010, Natasha Frost-Savio set up Pink Ribbon Monaco, a non-profit association which raises awareness on methods of early breast cancer detection and prevention through various campaigns. One of its main events is the annual 5-km charity walk that takes place this year on Sunday, March 11, at 10:30 am.
The idea for Pink Ribbon Monaco came to Natasha – who recently co-founded with her husband the Blue Coast Brewing Company
– when she felt that not enough was said about a disease that "affects/has affected/will affect everyone at some point".
[caption id="attachment_22924" align="alignnone" width="1280"]
Natasha Frost, Pink Ribbon Monaco. Photo Monaco Life[/caption]
“Early detection can save lives, and it broke my heart to know that so much suffering could be prevented by a free – albeit unpleasant – quick exam. Here in Monaco at the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG), we are fortunate enough to have an amazing team of specialists and a state-of-the-art mammography system.”
For women who work or live in Monaco, free exams are offered from the age of 50, five years before many others countries commence screening. Contact the CHPG screening centre for information
.
The cost to register for the 7th Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk is €30, a contribution which helps to illuminate various Monegasque landmarks in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
, as well as to organise informative Q&A conferences and other campaigns in Monaco, and assist the Centre de Dépistage du CHPG (Princess Grace Hospital Screening Centre) led by Dr Daniel Rouison.
[caption id="attachment_28157" align="alignnone" width="1280"]
Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk 2017. Photo: Monaco Life[/caption]
Registration can be done online but also in person right up until the walk starts (“No excuses!” says Natasha). This year, the Running Expo, with shops and animations in conjunction with the 10 km Monaco Run also taking place on March 11 – will be held in Port Hercule, Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from 8 am to 12:30 pm. Here, participants can pick up pink T-shirts as well as bibs on which personalised messages of support “to the person whose courage and strength have touched you” can be written.
All children are welcome (free for under-13s) and, as Natasha points out, “even if there are a few steps on your way to the Palace, it is a fun and easy walk!”
[caption id="attachment_28156" align="alignnone" width="1280"]
Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk 2017. Photo: Monaco Life[/caption]
Known for its energetic ambience and “pink dress code” (“anything goes”), the Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk has become an eagerly awaited event, with some participants this year coming from Avignon.
“This association means a lot to me, as I hoped to create a few days when women could get together, be silly in pink costumes while raising awareness about a terrible disease, but one that can be beaten,” Natasha shares.
“The Pink Ribbon Monaco Walk is a day when we can have fun, enjoy life, celebrate others and praise the strength of our friends and family who are fighting or have fought breast cancer. Taking the seriousness away for a minute, to celebrate life. I have so much admiration for all these ladies."
But as Nathalie reminds all ladies, “Check your breasts regularly just in case you feel something abnormal and if you do, do not brush it off – talk to a specialist. Just don't put it off.”
Pink Ribbon Monaco needs volunteers on the day. Contact: office@pinkribbon.mc. Article first published February 13, 2018.
