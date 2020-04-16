Weather
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has remained stable at 93 in Monaco: 6 cured, 9 hospitalised, 5 in ICU

First Monaco resident succumbs to Covid-19

By Stephanie Horsman - April 16, 2020

Monaco has seen its first death of a resident from the coronavirus. The person, aged 72-years, passed away on Wednesday.

The victim is the third casualty linked to Covid-19 in the Principality, and the first actual resident to die of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The two other victims were being treated at the CHPG but were not residents of Monaco.

The government says it has reached out to the family and loved ones of the latest victim, offering support during this time of sadness.  

On a positive note, Monaco on Wednesday again recorded no new cases of Covid-19, keeping the number of those who have tested positive for the virus at 93. A total of 12 people have been given the all-clear, doubling the number of those who have recovered since the previous day.   

Nine patients still remain in hospital with two being in intensive care, though the lion’s share of those affected are being treated at home through Monaco’s Home Monitoring Centre. Currently, 108 people are being looked after by this method.

 

 

