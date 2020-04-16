First Monaco resident succumbs to Covid-19

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_23261" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Monaco Life[/caption] Another national general strike in France will seriously disrupt travel on Thursday, November 16, as a number of trade unions continue their protest against changes in the labour laws. Rail travel will be affected from about 7 pm on Wednesday, November 15, and disruption will continue until Friday, November 17, 8 am. A detailed list of cancelled trains will be published by SNCF during Wednesday. Air Traffic Controllers have been asked by the militant CGT union to strike, and this will have a considerable impact on air travel. Public transport in Nice is also affected. Teachers have also been asked to take part, while workers in several hospitals have already indicated they will participate in the day of protest.https://monacolife.net/employers-challenge-paca-over-poor-rail-service/