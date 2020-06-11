Weather
15 ° C
15°C
Thursday, June 11, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

First Monegasque satellite launch back on!

First Monegasque satellite launch back on!

By Stephanie Horsman - June 11, 2020

After months of delays due to the health crisis, the OSM1 CICERO nanosatellite, built by Monaco-based start-up Orbital Solutions Monaco, is now set to blast off later this month in French Guiana.

Originally scheduled to be launched on 24th March, the nanosatellite OSM1 CICERO, which stands forCommunity Initiative for Cellular Earth Remote Observation, has a new take off date. The Monegasque-built satellite will head for the heavens on the back of the Vega Rocket from Arianespace on 19th June at 1:51am GMT from the Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana, marking the Principality’s first foray into building space craft of the future.

This new high-tech sector, called ‘New Space’, promises to be exciting for the country, and if the mission is a success, it will pave the way to more movement in this field.

This satellite will be the first Monaco registered space object in the United Nations Register of Objects Launched into Outer Space and will carry out several tasks, including terrestrial observation and collecting meteorological data by a technique called radio occultation.

According to Francesco Bongiovanni, CEO of Orbital Solutions, radio occultation is an exact measurement at a distance of the planet’s atmospheric characteristics using waves emitted by GPS satellites, making it possible to collect important weather data useful in forecasting.

The nanosatellite weighs a mere 10 kilogrammes and is 20x10x30cm in size. It will orbit the Earth every 90 minutes at an altitude of 540 kilometres above the surface.

 

Top photo: Prince Albert inspecting the nanosatellite at the Orbital Solutions headquarters in Monaco in October 2019, courtesy Prince’s Palace

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleSBM launches “stylish” safety video
Next articleAlmost a third of Monaco employees tested for Covid

Editors pics

June 5, 2020 | Local News

Casino de Monte-Carlo reopens with new safety measures

Dice are rolling again at the Casino de Monte-Carlo after the coronavirus crisis forced its closure for the first time since WWII. Read our interview with Pascal Camia, head of SBM's Gaming Operations.

0
June 3, 2020 | Local News

You’re up kids!

After two weeks screening residents for Covid-19 antibodies, Tuesday was an opportunity for Monaco’s youngest to take advantage of the government’s mass testing campaign.

0
June 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Taking charge of €10 billion wedding industry

When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.

0
June 2, 2020 | Local News

Land extension works moving ahead

The land extension project is moving full steam ahead this month and will see a number of giant leaps towards making the dream a reality.

0

daily

June 11, 2020 | Local News

And the winners are…

Cassandra Tanti

A Sri Lankan company dedicated to water security, a professor in Earth System Science, and a team of women in South India are all winners of this year’s Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Awards

0
June 11, 2020 | Local News

Almost a third of Monaco employees tested for Covid

Stephanie Horsman

The latest screening campaign for the coronavirus, this round aimed at those who work in the Principality, has seen roughly 30% of employees taking advantage of the free test.

0
June 11, 2020 | Local News

First Monegasque satellite launch back on!

Stephanie Horsman

After months of delays due to the health crisis, the OSM1 CICERO nanosatellite, built by Monaco-based start-up Orbital Solutions Monaco, is now set to blast off later this month in French Guiana.

0
June 11, 2020 | Local News

SBM launches “stylish” safety video

Stephanie Horsman

A new SBM video, entitled ‘Monte-Carlo Cares: Safe in Style’, uses humour and sensitivity to convey the health measures they are implementing as they gear up for re-openings all over Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES

Sat. Feb 25 – All the Art...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 25 February, 8.30 pm, Variety Theatre All the Art of the Cinema – Monaco–Japan Artistic Meeting with screening of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Journey to the Shore, organised by the Audiovisual Archives of Monaco Information: +377 97 98 43 26
Grimaldi Forum

Thurs. Nov 30 – Thursday Live Session...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 30 November, 6.30 pm, Grimaldi Forum Monaco – Espace Indigo Thursday Live Session with The Wanton Bishops Information: +377 99 99 20 20