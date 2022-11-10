Flaunt your green credentials on Sustainable Textile Day

To mark the European Week of Waste Reduction, Monaco’s town hall is putting on a special one-day event to highlight the reuse and recycling of textiles for the betterment of the environment. It’s also a great opportunity to clean out cluttered closets.

There is scarcely a person out there who isn’t guilty of having a stockpile of unworn clothes piling up in the back of a cupboard. Now comes a conscience-free opportunity to offload some of those items thanks to the Monaco Mairie.

The town hall is putting on a Sustainable Textile Day, a one-off event being held on 26th November from 9am to 4pm at A Casa d’i Soci (the House of Associations). The event is a chance for Monegasques and residents to reserve a stall to sell clothing no longer being worn, giving these items a second life rather than seeing them wind up in landfill or worse.

But the sale is only one part of the day. Fun workshops will also be set up at the Monaco Media Library’s children’s event, which will teach young people how to make a fabric book in addition to two masterclasses on how to upgrade an old dress into haute couture, a class where participants create accessories and seamless bag, and a sewing repair demonstration.

There will also be awareness stands on site from: the Mission for the Energy Transition on sustainable textiles; the Department of the Environment explaining engaged trade; the Animal Fund (TAF) on the impact at sea of plastic residues from the textile industry; the Monegasque Sanitation Company (SMA) will touch on recycling and good practices in waste management; and the Monaco Media Library, with a presentation of its resources related to the theme of the day.

Access is free and all are welcome. To reserve a stall or to register for workshops, contact jbonnin@mairie.mc.

