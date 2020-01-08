Flights diverted from Iranian and Iraqi airspace

Thursday, January 9, 2020
Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan
For the last decade, AS Monaco’s goalies have been under the watchful eye of coach André Amitrano. This week, they say goodbye to the dedicated 62-year old who has decided to take early retirement ahead of his contract ending in June.
Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education, Youth and Sports, has been designated a Knight of the National Order of the Legion of Honour.
The government has visited the site of the €32 million wastewater plant in Fontvielle, a key element of the Principality’s sustainable development policy.
Parents and the wider community in Monaco are invited to attend a talk on internet safety, hosted by the International School of Monaco, this Friday. It is the first of a series of talks organised by the school on important themes which affect us all.