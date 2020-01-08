Flights diverted from Iranian and Iraqi airspace

READ MORE

On the second day of the Kuwait Yacht Show, Fraser, the world’s largest superyacht brokerage firm, has announced its recent partnership with Seas & Deserts Group. Fraser will be expanding the choices for Seas & Deserts customers with its unique portfolio of yachts for sale and charter, as well as its yacht management, crew and construction services. Seas & Deserts is the premier Marine & Land Equipment Company in The Arabian Gulf and the Middle East. The company will bring its knowledge and experience to Fraser’s customers in the region. Fraser said it is excited to expand its presence in the Middle East by partnering with such a leading company in the area. Seas & Deserts was established in Kuwait in 1978 to cater for the Middle Eastern love of “Bahar” & “Barr” (Sea & Desert). The company imports, exports, distributes, and is responsible for the supply and sale services of yachts and superyachts as well as other marine‐based and multi‐terrain vehicles, vessels and equipment. Fraser’s partnership with Seas & Deserts was a natural choice, with the company being the exclusive dealer for Azimut Yachts in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE and Oman. Fraser CEO Raphael Sauleau commented, “ We are delighted to be announcing our partnership with Seas & Deserts, they have a strong presence and sustainable history across the whole of the Middle East. This, combined with their experience and skills in the brokerage market, will allow us to expand our offering and provide a more dedicated service to clients in this region.” Jeremy Tutt, Regional Director at Seas & Deserts added, “We are excited to partner with Fraser which will enable us to broaden the choice for our customers. Buying brokerage yachts and yacht charters is a specialist field, by combining our experience in the region with Fraser’s respected and unique portfolio, we can ensure our customers continue to receive privileged and reliable product and service.” Fraser is part of the Azimut‐Benetti Group, the largest manufacturer of luxury yachts and the world's largest private group in the yachting sector and V.Ships, the largest marine services provider in the world.