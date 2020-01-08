Weather
Flights diverted from Iranian and Iraqi airspace

Flights diverted from Iranian and Iraqi airspace

By Stephanie Horsman - January 8, 2020

International airlines are cancelling or changing the routes of flights scheduled to fly over the Middle East in the wake of retaliatory strikes by Iran on two Iraqi military bases housing US troops. The attacks on the bases were reprisals for a US bombing attack that killed General Qasem Soleimani last week.

Mounting tensions between the US and Iran are making it increasingly hard for airlines to fly over the Middle East. With vast swaths already out of bounds due to war or political unrest, the current situation has blocked even more airspace.

Major carriers such as Air France, Malaysia Airlines, and EVA Air have reported they will steer clear of the airspace over both countries, whilst Singapore Airlines has stated they will not fly over Iran.  

The United States Federal Aviation Administration has curtailed commercial flights flying over both countries and has additionally restricted flying over the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf. Russian authorities have followed suit.

These restrictions mean not only inconvenience for the pilots, but also cost airlines money. Added kilometres flown to avoid hot spots means higher jet fuel costs, an expense which typically gets passed onto passengers.  

Just hours before the ban was announced, a Ukrainian International Airlines flight crashed after taking off from Tehran’s airport, with an estimated 176 passengers and crew aboard. More than 80 Iranians and over 60 Canadians are reported dead, according to official sources in Ukraine.

The cause of the crash is as yet undetermined, with some speculation that it was due to technical malfunctions. The website for the Ukrainian Embassy in Iran posted earlier that terrorist attacks were not ruled out but has since removed the post.

 

 

MORE STORIES

Fraser announces Seas & Deserts partnership

Local News Staff Writer -
fraseryachtsOn the second day of the Kuwait Yacht Show, Fraser, the world’s largest superyacht brokerage firm, has announced its recent partnership with Seas & Deserts Group. Fraser will be expanding the choices for Seas & Deserts customers with its unique portfolio of yachts for sale and charter, as well as its yacht management, crew and construction services. Seas & Deserts is the premier Marine & Land Equipment Company in The Arabian Gulf and the Middle East. The company will bring its knowledge and experience to Fraser’s customers in the region. Fraser said it is excited to expand its presence in the Middle East by partnering with such a leading company in the area. Seas & Deserts was established in Kuwait in 1978 to cater for the Middle Eastern love of “Bahar” & “Barr” (Sea & Desert). The company imports, exports, distributes, and is responsible for the supply and sale services of yachts and superyachts as well as other marine‐based and multi‐terrain vehicles, vessels and equipment. Fraser’s partnership with Seas & Deserts was a natural choice, with the company being the exclusive dealer for Azimut Yachts in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE and Oman. Fraser CEO Raphael Sauleau commented, “ We are delighted to be announcing our partnership with Seas & Deserts, they have a strong presence and sustainable history across the whole of the Middle East. This, combined with their experience and skills in the brokerage market, will allow us to expand our offering and provide a more dedicated service to clients in this region.” Jeremy Tutt, Regional Director at Seas & Deserts added, “We are excited to partner with Fraser which will enable us to broaden the choice for our customers. Buying brokerage yachts and yacht charters is a specialist field, by combining our experience in the region with Fraser’s respected and unique portfolio, we can ensure our customers continue to receive privileged and reliable product and service.” Fraser is part of the Azimut‐Benetti Group, the largest manufacturer of luxury yachts and the world's largest private group in the yachting sector and V.Ships, the largest marine services provider in the world.

Fraser Yachts turns 70, rebrands image

Fraser Yachts takes plastic to task

“Can do better,” admits rail chief

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_10970" align="alignleft" width="300"]Mr Guillaume Pepy, Chairman of the Board of French train operator SNCF. Photo: © Claude Truong-Ngoc / Wikimedia Commons Mr Guillaume Pepy, Chairman of the Board of French train operator SNCF. Photo: © Claude Truong-Ngoc / Wikimedia Commons[/caption] The head of France’s SNCF has told his colleagues that the national train service operator can “do better” in 2017. His comment came in a video in which he wished his fellow railwaymen the best for 2017. There were more delays on French railways in 2016 than in 2015, Guillaume Pepy said, due to a mixture of causes including strikes, work on the network, suspicious packages, floods and dead leaves. From December 1, 2016, passengers whose trains are more than 30 minutes late can claim compensation, but the offer applies only to TGV and intercity services and not to the regional TER trains that serve Monaco Monte-Carlo. The biggest disruption to rail travel during last year was the series of strikes during the summer against the government’s proposed changes to labour laws. According to SNCF, 90.8 percent of TER trains were punctual during 2016, compared to 91.6 percent in 2015. A TER train is considered to be late-running if it is five or more minutes behind schedule. READ MORE: French rail chief in Monaco for talks READ MORE: Monaco Telecom meets tourist challenge