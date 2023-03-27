Flights, trains and schools to bear the brunt of the next round of strikes

Tuesday 28th March will mark the 10th day of widespread strikes. From cancelled flights and trains to school closures, here’s what to expect.

SNCF

Due to a national interprofessional social movement, trains will be disrupted on the SNCF network from Monday 27th March. “Severe” disruptions should be expected on Tuesday 28th March. Check the website here before travelling.

AIR TRAVEL

Air traffic will be disrupted from Monday 27th to Friday 31st March. France’s aviation authorities have asked companies to reduce their flight programmes at Paris-Orly, Marseille and Lyon airports. While Nice Côte d’Azur is not part of this list, checking the status of your flight before travelling to the airport is highly advised.

OTHER TRANSPORT

The CGT has called on dock and port workers to join in with the strikes, possibly affecting ferry journeys.

Blockades and the famous Opération Escargot could create delays on motorways as union members from this sector participate in the strikes.

SCHOOLS AND PUBLIC SERVICES

Some education unions are planning to be part of the demonstrations. For children in nursery and primary schools, school services will alert parents in advance if a teacher will not be attending class on Tuesday 28th March, but this is not the case for middle and senior schools. The teachers for older children do not need to warn establishments in advance, meaning parents should be prepared for such eventualities.

Municipal services such as the school canteen, after-school care and nurseries could also be disrupted.

Additionally, civil servants may join the picket line, disrupting public services, and rubbish collectors belonging to protesting unions will almost certainly be on strike.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: SNCF