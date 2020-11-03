Weather
18 ° C
18°C
11°C
Light Cloud
Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

22 new cases of Covid-19 on 3 Nov. brings total to 397: 8 hospitalised - 2 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 89 home monitored, 293 healed, 1 resident death

Free flu vaccines now available to all residents

Free flu vaccines now available to all residents

By Cassandra Tanti - November 3, 2020

The second phase of the government’s mass flu vaccination campaign is now underway with the aim of protecting all citizens against the seasonal flu virus.

Four members of the Prince’s Government were vaccinated against the flu on Tuesday, marking the start of the next stage of the health campaign.

It follows the first phase initiated on 15th October, which was reserved for people aged over 65 years.

The flu vaccine is now available to anyone who resides in the Principality.

As the circulation of Covid-19 remains ‘very active’, the government is strongly recommending citizens take advantage of the initiative.

“It is important to do everything possible to limit the combined effects of the two viruses which could circulate at the same time,” said the government in a statement.

Each person residing in Monaco can obtain the vaccine free of charge at a local pharmacy by showing their Monegasque or resident identity card. The vaccine can then be administered by the pharmacist, an attending physician or a private nurse.

According to the government, “The goal of the Monegasque health authorities is to get as many people as possible to be vaccinated. For this reason, the flu vaccine is, this year, fully reimbursed for anyone affiliated with the Monegasque social security (SPME or CCSS) with or without a medical prescription.”

 

Photo © Communication Department / Michael Alesi

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleInterview: Combining the arts with Chef Philippe Mille
Next articleCall-out to rebuild school in Beirut

Editors pics

November 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Free flu vaccines now available to all residents

The second phase of the government’s mass flu vaccination campaign is now underway with the aim of protecting all citizens against the seasonal flu virus.

0
October 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

No more late nights out

Bars and restaurants in Monaco have been ordered to close by 11.30pm under a new range of restrictions announced by Minister of State Pierre Dartout on Friday evening.

0
September 29, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Nuclear technology to boost early cancer detection

The Princess Grace Hospital has unveiled its new €8.2 million Nuclear Medicine Department, housing the latest equipment to treat a wider number of pathologies faster and earlier.

0
September 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Covid testing centre reopens

The Monaco government has reinitiated a Covid-19 screening centre at Espace Léo Ferré, although this time testing will be prioritised.

0

daily

November 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Free flu vaccines now available to all residents

Cassandra Tanti

The second phase of the government’s mass flu vaccination campaign is now underway with the aim of protecting all citizens against the seasonal flu virus.

0
October 31, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New restrictions explained

Cassandra Tanti

Restaurants will close at 9.30pm despite an 8pm curfew announced on Thursday under a new round of restrictions that will evolve if the health situation worsens.

0
October 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

No more late nights out

Cassandra Tanti

Bars and restaurants in Monaco have been ordered to close by 11.30pm under a new range of restrictions announced by Minister of State Pierre Dartout on Friday evening.

0
October 15, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Government members lead flu campaign by example

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco has launched its largescale vaccination campaign, with Minister of State Pierre Dartout getting the flu jab that will eventually be available, for free, to the entire population.

0
MORE STORIES

Record watch sale to benefit Monaco association

The Only Watch biennial auction saw a staggering €35 million raised for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy research, with a one-off Patek Philippe prototype going for an incredible €28 million.

Watch collectors and philanthropists from around the globe gathered at the 8th edition of the Only Watch charity auction supporting the Monegasque Association Against Myopathies (AMM). The event was held in Geneva on 9th November, and record-breaking sales were made with the purchases of one of a kind luxury timepieces made by the finest manufacturers in the world.

This year’s €35 million in sales counts for half the total of all editions of this event combined.

[caption id="attachment_42045" align="alignnone" width="900"]The most expensive watch in the world sold at auction for the benefit of a Monegasque association The most expensive watch in the world sold at auction for the benefit of a Monegasque association[/caption]

The event was created as a labour of love by founder Luc Pettavino, whose son Paul suffered from, and succumbed to, the disease shortly before his 21st birthday.

99% of the proceeds from the auction go directly toward independent research projects aiming to put an end to Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a particularly destructive genetic disease which strikes one in 3,000 male births. There is no cure and the average life expectancy is 26, however thanks to new research - assisted by funds raised from the auction - strides have been made and many are now living into their 30s and 40s.

[caption id="attachment_42047" align="alignnone" width="900"] Prince Albert II of Monaco gave the opening address at the auction[/caption]

“I want to state how proud I am of the progress we’ve achieved thanks to our collective effort on Only Watch,” said HSH Prince Albert II, who lends his name and support to the auction. “Monaco has been the epicenter of this beautiful initiative, pioneering in innovative ways to fund research and have it move faster and further in a more collective way. And today, thanks to you, we are on the verge of clinical trials for a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, with researchers working in symbiosis in Monaco, France and Switzerland, giving hope to thousands of boys and men around the world. (...) To all supporters of the cause, you have my gratitude.” 

[caption id="attachment_42044" align="alignnone" width="900"] Luc Pettavino[/caption]

Monegasque Association Against Myopathies has offered help to laboratories worldwide, exploring the most promising new treatments such as stem cell and gene therapies and antisense strategies, which in effect “rescue” mutated dystrophin genes.

 

Photos courtesy: Only Watch

Monaco’s ‘Healthy School’ objective

The government has revealed that Monegasque schools are conducting regular medical screenings of students with the aim of detecting certain disorders early enough to help make a difference.