Flybe collapses, airlines cancel flights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp9QTjp_Kx4&feature=youtu.be A few gasps Sunday morning at Monte-Carlo’s 41st International Circus Festival when tightrope walkers fell several metres during a performance. The incident was triggered during a seven-person pyramid high-wire act by The Gerlings – “a new group of experienced acrobats which will turn any show, fair or occasion to an unforgettable one”, according to their website – when an eighth troupe member tried to do a handstand on top of the last acrobat but lost his balance. Several of the acrobats fell, but, reported Nice-Matin, only one was injured suffering a wrist fracture, and was operated at the Princess Grace Hospital in the afternoon.