Fondation de Monaco student digs in Paris to get modern makeover

The Fondation de Monaco’s student accommodation at the Cité Internationale Universite Paris has embarked on a €3.8 million renovation to hit energy reduction objectives and increase comfort for the many international students who benefit from the building.

The Fondation de Monaco was inaugurated back in 1937 at the behest of Prince Pierre, but well-supported by his father-in-law, the then sovereign Prince Louis II, as a 50-room accommodation unit that would host students studying at the Cité Internationale Universite Paris. The project was supplemented by private funding.

Since then, the Art Deco building on the Boulevard Jourdan has housed students from all over the world, and has been a place of beauty and safety. Now it will also become one of energy efficiency, with the latest round in a series of renovations works that have been undertaken in the 21st century now underway.

Earlier this month, a delegation from Monaco travelled to Paris for the unveiling of a new model studio flat, equipped with an ensuite and kitchenette, that is being used as the template for the Foundation’s goal of reducing the building’s energy consumption by 40% by 2023, compared to 2010 consumption rates.

The project was spurred on by the Cité Internationale Universite Paris’s EU and French state-backed recovery plan, with the Principality chipping in to finance the upgrades such as roof repairs and façade rejuvenation. The funds from Monaco will also allow an increase of units with kitchenettes, in line with student requests.

The works will take place in five phases and are expected to be completed in 2024. All 77 flats, the common room, the library and the two shared kitchens will be revamped, with the latter facilities being enlarged and improved with interior insulation, better acoustics and more comfort.

The operations are being carried out with the close cooperation of the Heritage Department of the CIUP and the Public Buildings Maintenance Service of the Principality of Monaco.

Further information can be found here.

Photo source: Fondation de Monaco / Facebook