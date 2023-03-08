Football: AS Monaco mark International Women’s Day with €1 tickets

To celebrate International Women’s Day, tickets for AS Monaco’s Ligue 1 tie against Stade de Reims on Sunday will cost just €1 for women.

International Women’s Day takes place on 8th March and to celebrate, the Principality’s football club are offering all women tickets for just €1 to watch Sunday afternoon’s game at the Stade Louis II.

The tie will take place at 17:05, with gates to the stadium open from midday. Up to six tickets can be purchased, and will allow fans to access the Premières, Honneurs and Pesages stands within the stadium.

Monaco looking to break Reims’ invincibility streak

Meanwhile, U16s go free to the match, making it an ideal, and extremely cheap day out for families. A difficult fixture awaits Philippe Clement’s men. Reims are on the longest unbeaten run of any side in Europe’s top five divisions, and since the arrival of English-Belgian manager Will Still in September, the side are yet to lose a game.

Monaco, meanwhile, are winless in their last three, and conceded a last minute equaliser against ESTAC Troyes last weekend. Les Monégasques will be counting on their home support to earn them a crucial victory in their push for European football, and will be able to lean on a strong female following on Sunday.

Photo by AS Monaco