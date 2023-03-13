Football: Barren AS Monaco run continues

AS Monaco are four games without a win in all competitions after Stade de Reims took the three points away from the Stade Louis II (0-1) on Sunday.

Les Monégasques’ season has come off the rails since their Europa League exit against Bayer Leverkusen in February. Since that defeat, Monaco are yet to win, and they continued their poor run of form against Reims. The Principality club’s winless run now extends to four games.

Woodwork to the rescue

Monaco were the last team to beat Reims in Ligue 1, and since Will Still took the helm in September, the club have been imperious. However, it was the Monegasques who had the better chances, despite a lack of possession.

Wissam Ben Yedder’s dinked finish beat Yehvann Diouf, but not the post. Just the other side of the break, Vanderson then went close, but he hit the other post. Monaco were knocking on the door, but Reims would break it down through Folarin Balogun.

The Englishman, currently on loan from Arsenal, broke clear of the Monaco defenders and beat Alexander Nübel with a strongly-hit effort. Balogun could have had a second after pouncing on a Malang Sarr error, but this time Nübel was equal to the attempt.

Record-breaking Will Still

However, Monaco couldn’t create any chances of their own and therefore succumbed to a logical defeat. Les Monégasques drop off the podium and are now three points away from third-placed RC Lens.

Reims are currently on the longest unbeaten run in Europe’s top five divisions. Only former PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has had a longer unbeaten start to life in Ligue 1.

Monaco are in dire need of constructing a run of their own.

“It’s up to us to get our heads back up and work hard to turn our luck around. It’s not a question of desire, but we showed that today,” said Philippe Clement post-match.

The Principality club travel to relegation-struggling Ajaccio next Sunday, where only a win will do.

Photo by AS Monaco