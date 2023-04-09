Football: Monaco squander lead to draw at Nantes

AS Monaco squandered a two-goal advantage against Nantes (2-2) on Sunday as they squandered their chance to close the gap to the podium.

Les Monégasuqes were looking for a third consecutive win, and the signs were positive in the opening exchanges.

Axel Disasi gave Monaco the lead early in the first half, latching onto Caio Henrique’s corner, controlling on his chest, and blasting into the roof of the net on the half-volley.

The Principality club then doubled their account shortly later, and it was once again an Henrique corner that created carnage in the Nantes box. This time, Alban Lafont missed his interception with the ball deflecting off Eliot Matazo and into the goal.

“It is clearly two points lost.”

But as they often have done throughout the season, Monaco then took their foot off the pedal and were punished. Mostafa Mohamed halved the deficit with a headed effort. However, Monaco then had the chance to restore their two-goal cushion, but Wissam Ben Yedder’s goal-bound effort was headed clear by the recovering defender.

Nantes, who should have been tiring physically after competing in the Coupe de France in midweek, then levelled through substitute Ludovic Blas. Les Canaris almost found a winner, but Mohamed’s effort was rightly ruled out for a tight offside.

“We had the match in our hands, and we had the chances to kill the match. It is clearly two-point lost this afternoon. We leave the Beaujoire with a very bitter taste. We’ve missed the chance to close the gap to Lens and Marseille,” said Disasi post-match. Monaco next face Lorient next Sunday at the Stade Louis II.

