Football: Paul Mitchell to leave AS Monaco

Paul Mitchell has announced that he will be leaving his position as sporting director at AS Monaco, with the Englishman announcing that he has “completed his mission” at the club.

The 41-year-old, who assumed the role of sporting director back in 2020, announced his decision in an interview with Nice Matin and L’Équipe on Wednesday.

It was first announced by L’Équipe in February that Mitchell was to leave Les Monégasques. According to the French publication, he was set to depart at the end of the summer transfer window, however, Mitchell gave no timescale on his departure.

Mitchell has been charged with the task of finding his replacement by owner Dmitry Rybolovlev. In order to ensure a “smooth transition,” Mitchell will first recruit his successor then guide them through their “first steps” at the club. In the search for his replacement, Mitchell said that he has “some names in mind”.

“I have completed my mission”

Speaking to Nice Matin, Mitchell revealed that the club had attempted to extend his deal, but the former Red Bull and Tottenham Hotspur man believes that now is the right time to hand over the keys to the Monaco project.

“I have loved my experience at the club. I always felt a lot of support from President Dmitri Rybolovev and from the Principality. We had numerous discussions about my mission, about the possibility of changing my role within the club, about extending my contract. I am very grateful to the president for having confidence in me. I’ve spent a lot of time away from home and my close ones these past years. I have the feeling that the mission I had, which was to create a sporting project, is complete,” said Mitchell.

Vanderson, Caio Henrique and Axel Disasi the biggest successes

During his time at the club, Mitchell has overseen a managerial change, with Philippe Clement replacing Nico Kovac on the sidelines of the Stade Louis II. He has also overseen the rise of academy products such as Benoît Badiashile and Eliesse Ben Seghir. The former became a key member of the Monaco team during his tenure and recently left the club to join Chelsea for €40 million.

Mitchell has also overseen the recruitment of signings such as Vanderson, Caio Henrique, Axel Disasi and Kevin Volland, all of whom have gone on to become important members of Monaco’s squad.

Monaco searching for a similar profile

It is unclear whether Mitchell will sign further players during the summer transfer window, or whether his successor will be charged with the task. He did, however, say that he is “still very invested in the club, and will continue to be so until [his] final day”.

Mitchell also outlined the credentials of his successor, saying that he will be looking at “a similar profile”. The continuation of a philosophy of promoting youth is fundamental.

A new era is set to begin at Monaco, and Mitchell still has a hand in shaping it.

Photo by Monaco Life