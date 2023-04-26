Football: Sell-out crowd at open day gives Monaco players much-needed boost

A sell-out crowd, packed with inspired youngsters, attended an open training event at AS Monaco’s Performance Centre in La Turbie on Wednesday in an exchange of positive energy.

“We need our supporters during the good times, but certainly also in difficult periods,” said manager Philippe Clement at the end of the event. After a consequential 3-0 defeat against RC Lens on Saturday, Les Monégasques were in need of a boost, and they got one.

A sell-out crowd of 400 Monaco fans packed the stands on a sun-drenched Spring morning. The event began on a jovial note as Ruben Aguilar, celebrating his 30th birthday, was serenaded with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” from the youthful crowd.

Whilst the festivities continued in the stands, with fans interacting with the club’s mascot Bouba, the players were put through their paces in preparation for Sunday’s match at the Stade Louis II against Montpellier.

“It brings your smile back”

Breel Embolo wasn’t involved in the main session, as he recovers from an injury, but he still felt the “positivity” exuded by the youthful crowd. “It is what we needed. It’s never easy after a defeat,” added the Swiss international.

He and the rest of the squad, as well as Clement, then interacted with those that had travelled to watch their football idols’ version of a day at the office. “It is important to have a good connection with the supporters. There were lots of young supporters here today. They’re fans of today, but also of tomorrow,” said Clement.

“It boosts you a bit. When you’re in a difficult period, it brings your smile back,” Monaco captain Wissam Ben Yedder told Monaco Life.

“I heard a lot of enthusiasm, and I told them to come to the stadium every time,” concluded Clement. Leaving the field, the Monaco players certainly gave the impression of having received a mental boost from the event, and they’ll hope to receive the same fervent support against Montpellier – a crucial fixture in the Principality club’s “final sprint” to reach the podium.

All photos by Luke Entwistle, Monaco Life