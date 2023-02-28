Football: Two more years of Aleksandr Golovin at Monaco

AS Monaco have announced the extension of Aleksandr Golovin’s contract at the club. The Russian playmaker is now committed to Les Monégasques until 2026.

Golovin is in his fifth season at Monaco after joining from Russian side CSKA Moscow for €30m back in 2018. He joined the club off the back of an impressive campaign for his national team at the World Cup, and is this season showcasing his most promising run of form for the side.

This season, Golovin has six goals and seven assists for Monaco in 35 appaearances in all competitions. Over the duration of his time with the Principality club, the midfielder has made 166 appearances, scoring 20 goals and registering 26 assists.

“I thank the club for this show of confidence.”

However, Golovin’s contract was due to expire in 2024, and the club were therefore keen to tie him down to a more long-term deal. Monaco Life understands that there was a common desire to continue their collaboration, and that has now manfisted in a two-year contract renewal, taking his stay in Monaco until the summer of 2026.

Speaking in a press release, Golovin said, “I am very happy to continue the adventure with AS Monaco and I thank the club for this show of confidence. This opportunity that was offered to me, to sign up long-term and continue my progression here represents a great satisfaction.”

The Russian international continued, “Once again this year, the team is having a good run in the league and I’m very motivated by the idea of continuing to help the team in order to finish as high as possible and reach our objectives.”

Photo by Monaco Life