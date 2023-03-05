Football: Wasteful Monaco slip to late draw at Troyes

AS Monaco conceded an injury-time equaliser against Troyes on Sunday after having fought their way back into the game in the dying stages thanks to a Wissam Ben Yedder brace.

Les Monégasques were looking to bounce back after consecutive defeats, firstly to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League, and then against local rivals OGC Nice at the Stade Louis II last weekend.

“We lacked a finishing touch”

Philippe Clement’s side will be made to rue missed chances against relegation strugglers Troyes. Monaco arguably should have put the game to bed in the first half with good chances falling to Aleksandr Golovin and Ben Yedder, however, they ultimately went back to the dressing rooms with a deficit.

Romy Kouamé scored for Troyes in one of the very few rare ventures into the Monaco half, leaving the Principality club in need of at least two goals to take the three points away from the Stade de l’Aube.

Monaco could have been two behind if not for a crucial intervention from Axel Disasi, who saved Abdu Conté’s effort off the line. Clement’s side made use of their second life. With the minutes ticking away, Ben Yedder, culpable of missing a few chances earlier on, netted a quickfire double to put Monaco on the brink of victory.

However, in injury time, Iké Ugbo, rose highest to head past Alexander Nübel to draw the scores level at 2-2. Both sides ultimately take just a point away from a fixture that could have gone either way.

Monaco maintain podium place

“It’s frustrating because if we had been more lucid in the final action, by playing like we did in the second half throughout the match, the result would have been completely different. We need to concentrate over the course of the 90 minutes, not just for a period of the match. We had more chances, but we lacked a finishing touch, ” said Clement post-match.

Despite Monaco’s failure to beat the relegation-struggling Troyes, Monaco remain on the podium as RC Lens drew against Lille OSC in the Derby du Nord on Saturday. Monaco next face Reims at the Stade Louis II next Sunday.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by AS Monaco