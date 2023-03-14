Forbes Monaco folds five years after launch in the Principality

Forbes Monaco is no longer in publication, with all references to the media, which carries the global Forbes brand, being removed from print and platforms online.

The bi-monthly printed magazine and website forbes.mc was launched in June 2018 in partnership with Vizio Publishing of Luxembourg, and spearheaded by Editor-in-Chief Paul Trustfull. Local businessman Luiz Macambira then took on the role of Chief Executive Officer and Executive Editor.

The launch of Forbes Monaco came 101 years after the first copy of the original American version was sold.

Monaco Life has learned that Forbes Monaco halted publication at the start of 2023 due to financial reasons. The website forbes.mc is no longer accessible, and social media sites including the official Forbes Monaco Instagram page have been renamed Monaco Globe.

In addition to the printed magazine and online news site, Forbes Monaco hosted events in the Principality including the Forbes Monaco Art and Crypto Gala in 2021 and the Metaverse and Technology Gala in 2022.

The Forbes franchise currently has over 40 local language editions.

