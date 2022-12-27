Former Archbishop of Monaco suffers heart attack

Monsignor Bernard Barsi, who served as Archbishop of Monaco for 20 years, is in a serious condition in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Christmas eve.

The 80-year-old is in an induced coma at the L’Archet Hospital in Nice where he remains in a critical condition.

Monsignor Barsi was born in Nice and served in the city as well as La Trinité. He was consecrated Archbishop of Monaco on 8th October 2000 and officiated at the funeral of Prince Rainier III in April 2005, and presided over the wedding of Prince Albert II and Charlene Wittstock in July 2011.

Pope Francis accepted his resignation on 21st January 2020.

Photo source: Diocese of Monaco