Formula E: Everything you need to know about the Monaco ePrix

From scheduling to ticketing, Monaco Life tells you everything you need to know about the Formula E ahead of its ninth passage through the Principality.

Monaco’s motor-sporting month of May kicks off with the Monaco ePrix. The event has grown in popularity since the first race back in 2015 and it is now a yearly fixture on the Formula E calendar. With preparations for the event already in full swing, Monaco Life brings you all the relevant information on what is sure to be an enthralling race.

What is Formula E?

Formula E is a single-seater motor-racing series that is currently in its ninth season. It was conceptualised by the FIA’s Jean Todt as an ecological alternative to mainstream motorsports, notably Formula One, which sought to put sustainable development at the heart of the project.

The electric series develops and showcases green energies at circuits around the world. The Gen3 series car, which was unveiled in Monaco last year, and which is being driven by this year’s grid, is the most efficient and the fastest car to date.

Teams and drivers

The grid itself is filled with recognisable drivers, many of whom have driven in Formula One at some stage of their careers. Pascal Wehrlein, Jean-Eric Vergne, Sébastien Buemi, Lucas Di Grassi and Stoffel Vandoorne – who won last year’s Monaco ePrix – will all be at this year’s edition.

There is also a specific Monégasque interest. The Monaco team Maserati Monaco Sports Group (MSG) Racing, formerly known as ROKiT Venturi Racing, will once again line up on the grid.

Unlike last year, the local outfit isn’t challenging at the front, with Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Günther currently languishing in the midfield. However, MSG have made improvements in recent races and they will be hoping to put themselves in contention on their home track.

Monaco ePrix schedule

Unlike the Formula One race, the Monaco ePrix action is packed into just one day, minimising disruption in the Principality. The event will take place on Saturday 6th May, three weeks before the Monaco Grand Prix. The schedule for the Monaco ePrix is as follows:

07:30-08:00 – Free Practice 1

09:10-09:40 – Free Practice 2

10:40-11:55 – Qualifying

15:03-16:03 – Race

Monaco ePrix tickets

Tickets for the event are currently available and have been since 14th December. As a result, some of the prime viewing spots are beginning to sell up. However, many of the top seats remain available.

Some of the best views can be found around La Rascasse corner. Due to the nature of motor-racing, and especially racing around a street circuit, the cars pass in the blink of an eye. In Monaco, there are plenty of giant screens to follow the action, whilst some stands also have views of the pitlanes. These are arguably the best seats in town.

The following stands have views of a big screen, as well as of the pitlane:

– Tribune L – Piscine Rainier III

– Tribune T1 – Cale de Halage

– Tribune T2 – Cale de Halage

Tickets are very reasonably priced. Children between the ages of six and 15, who are accompanied by an adult, attend for free, whilst all other tickets are priced at €30. Tickets can be bought at the Monaco ePrix online ticket office or from the ticketing office at 44 Rue Grimaldi.

The track

Since 2021, the cars have followed the Formula One circuit, as opposed to a shorter layout that had been used during the first three editions of the race. The 3.3km long circuit includes 19 turns and will go through iconic corners such as Casino Square, the Fairmont Hairpin, the Monaco tunnel and La Rascasse.

Resurfacing on the circuit has already begun, with 50% of the work already completed. The mammoth annual task is essential for the functioning not only of the ePrix, but also for the Grand Prix later in May.

Given the technological improvements made by the electric racing series this year, the ninth edition of the Monaco ePrix looks set to be the most exciting yet.

Photo by Maserati MSG Racing