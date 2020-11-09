Weather
12 ° C
12°C
Tuesday, November 10, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

4 new cases of Covid-19 on 9 Nov. brings total to 490: 19 hospitalised - 11 resident, 3 in ICU - 2 resident, 87 home monitored, 369 healed, 1 resident death

Formula E game joins blockchain revolution

Formula E game joins blockchain revolution

By Cassandra Tanti - November 9, 2020

Animoca Brands has secured a digital content licence agreement with Formula E to develop a blockchain game and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on the world’s first all-electric single-seater racing series.

The new game will utilise the company’s ​REVV Token as its primary in-game currency, joining a growing decentralised REVV ecosystem that already includes other leading global motorsport brands Formula 1​ and MotoGPTM.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship showcases industry-leading technology and blends the real and virtual worlds, on and off the racetrack. Interactive racing features such as ​Attach Mode and ​FanBoost are fully integrated into the sporting product, while Formula E’s debut esports series, which ran earlier in 2020, offered a real-life driving opportunity for the winning sim racer.

Founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, Formula E is the first sport in the world to be certified as net zero carbon and has more automotive manufacturers on the grid than any other racing series. In its six-season history, Formula E has become recognised as a purpose-driven innovator that works closely with top global carmakers and commercial partners to develop electric vehicles and sustainable mobility technologies that improve the performance and efficiency of electric road cars.

“Animoca Brands is delighted to have signed a multi-year partnership with Formula E with a non-exclusive worldwide licence that will enable Animoca Brands to develop a blockchain game and associated NFTs using the intellectual properties of Formula E, including the World Championship’s teams, sponsors, drivers, cars, and tracks,” said the company in a statement.

The Formula E blockchain game will have a collectible component based on NFTs, which will include cars, drivers, and race tracks, and a racing component that utilises those NFTs. The game will use REVV as the primary in-game currency – the ERC-20 utility token for branded motorsport blockchain games that are produced by Animoca Brands.

The REVV Token is designed to enable digital ownership of game assets, giving players freedom and control over in-game content. Supporting games include ​F1​ Delta Time​, a blockchain game based on MotoGPTM, and now the Formula E blockchain game, expected to begin launching in 2021.

Like other products in the REVV Token ecosystem, the upcoming Formula E blockchain game will grant its users full ownership over their in-game assets, including the freedom to trade or sell the assets on third-party marketplaces. This is in contrast to traditional games, which only provide users with a license to utilise – not own – in-game content and which typically do not allow users to trade outside of the game’s proprietary platforms or to monetize in-game assets.

 

(Written with press release)

shares
SHARE
Previous articleWorld Travel Awards 2020
Next articleAnd they’re off!

Editors pics

November 9, 2020 | Local News

And they’re off!

The 9th Vendee Globe has begun with Boris Herrmann skippering the Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco for Team Malizia in the solo non-stop race.

0
November 4, 2020 | Local News

‘Twinning’ Monaco and Dolceacqua

Tourism and business ties between the Italian village of Dolceacqua and Monaco are set to be strengthened if municipal efforts to ‘twin’ the two are realised.

0
November 3, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Free flu vaccines now available to all residents

The second phase of the government’s mass flu vaccination campaign is now underway with the aim of protecting all citizens against the seasonal flu virus.

0
November 3, 2020 | Culture

Interview: Combining the arts with Chef Philippe Mille

The stars shone bright at the Hermitage Hotel recently as two Michelin star Chef Philippe Mille entered the Vistamar kitchen, creating a kaleidoscope of gastronomic proportions.

0

daily

November 9, 2020 | Culture

Formula E game joins blockchain revolution

Cassandra Tanti

Animoca Brands has secured a digital content licence agreement with Formula E to develop a blockchain game and NFTs based on the world’s first all-electric racing series.

0
November 9, 2020 | Culture

World Travel Awards 2020

Stephanie Horsman

The winners of the latest World Travel Awards have been announced with the Fairmont, the Hôtel de Paris and the Hotel Hermitage all nabbing top spots.

0
November 9, 2020 | Culture

AS Monaco win crosstown match against Nice

Stephanie Horsman

The Red and Whites have beaten Riviera rival OGC Nice in a hard-fought match ending in a solid 2-1 victory.  

0
November 8, 2020 | Culture

National Day 2020 adjustments

Cassandra Tanti

National Day celebrations will go ahead this year, but there will be a number of changes including the cancellation of the parade in front of the Palace and the fireworks show.

0
MORE STORIES

French group ask women to walk off...

Local News Staff Writer -
equaliypayThe feminist newsletter Les Glorieuses, launched in fall of 2015, has a bone to pick about pay inequality in France. The collective group, made up of women and men who believe “beyond the fundamental notion of feminism but rather the empowerment of all women in society”, has made an appeal to French women to stop working on Monday, November 7, at exactly 4:34:07 pm. Why the extra seven seconds? From this point in the calendar, according to the calculations, women work for free until the end of the year. The World Economic Forum's 2016 Global Gender Gap Report, which looks at 144 countries, revealed that it would take until the year 2186 (or 170 years) to achieve pay equality in France and elsewhere, where men earned 23.5% more than women in 2015. The study did indicate, however, that France was fifth overall in the countries that improved the most in closing the gender gap last year. Les Glorieuses are not just asking the 13.8 million women in the French workforce to stop working on Monday but also to sign a petition for equal pay. The WEF report also showed the US dropped 17 spots, from 28th to 45th over last year, citing greater “transparency measures in determining income”. Imagine what could happen after the November 8 elections.

June and JCEM: A presidential visit, breakfast...

Local News Staff Writer -
  [caption id="attachment_18069" align="alignnone" width="709"]Junior Chamber International VP Kevin Hin, JCI Senate Monaco President Pierre Brière, JCI World President Dawn Hetzel, and Olivier Mura, President JCEM. Junior Chamber International VP Kevin Hin, JCI Senate Monaco President Pierre Brière, JCI World President Dawn Hetzel, and Olivier Mura, President JCEM.[/caption] On Tuesday, June 13, Monaco’s Junior Chamber of Commerce (JCEM) held a Plenary session at the Société nautique de Monaco, welcoming a special visit from Dawn Hetzel, the World President for the Junior Chamber of Commerce (JCI). JCI is a non-profit organisation that counts 200,000 members, between the age of 18 to 40, worldwide. More than 120 countries are involved, forming 5,000 local chapters that embrace the group’s mission to provide development opportunities to empower young people to create a positive change in our world. American Dawn Hetzel takes this to heart, and especially wants to address the critical challenges facing the current work forces during her year long role as World President. “As the world President, it’s my job to travel and I’ll visit some 60 to 70 countries. I was invited to Monaco and despite the small size of Monaco: JCEM is very active and dynamic within the community. I’m here to support and encourage them.” Ms Hetzel first joined JCI fifteen years ago. “Every step that I’ve taken at JCI has been about giving back to an organisation that has given me more than I could ever repay. A lot of people have believed in me and encouraged me to grow. And, as leaders in our community, it’s our obligation to help young people joining to see their potential.” She added, “Stepping into this role is the ultimate gift I can give back to the organisation. It’s a humbling experience and an incredible opportunity.” JCI is, as Ms Hetzel pointed out, a special group of individuals who are connected to and believe in something bigger than themselves. As an example of the JCI spirit, Ms Hetzel mentions the active organisation in Syria, where the 20 members are realistic about their circumstances, but they have resilience and heart. JCI brings all people together, and despite the difference and conflict the group knows how to sit in a room together and work things out. Ms Hetzel hopes she’s remembered in her Global President position for opening the dialogue on how we relate to the next generation, the Millennials, because in five years they will make the largest part of the workforce. [caption id="attachment_18055" align="alignnone" width="802"]At Tuesday's JCEM event, members flashed a white card in support of Peace and Sport's annual campaign At Tuesday's JCEM event, members flashed a white card in support of Peace and Sport's annual campaign[/caption] In a separate event, JCEM is hosting their second breakfast conference of the year, on Friday, June 23, in the exceptional setting of the Oceanography Museum. The guest speaker, Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of the Environment, Work and Urban Development, will talk about "Energy transition of the Principality", a policy being carried out by the government on three priority axes: mobility, waste treatment and energy efficiency in buildings. The event is open to non-JCEM members, for which tickets are €25/ person; €20 for JCEM members as well as Candidate, Senator, JCEM Associate: 20 € Registration, necessary before June 21, 2017, can be made online. The following week, on Thursday, June 29, “Business Time Networking” will take place, joining forces with the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation for a cocktail-conference on Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy. Described by the organisers as “an unforgettable event,” it will take place from 6:30 pm to 10 pm at Sir Stelios’ Terrace, with speeches, at 7 pm, given by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder of the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation and Chairman of easyGroup, and Michael Bouquier, Head of Monaco Private Label and Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Finance and Economy. The event, which is partnered with Your Private Driver, Monaco Receptions and BSI, is entirely in English. The cost is €20 for JCEM members and €25 for non-members. For any further information contact Laetitia Mikail: laetitia.mikail@jcemonaco.mc.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=13979

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=17003