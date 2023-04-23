Formula E: Maserati MSG Racing secure first podium of the season

Maserati Moncao Sports Group (MSG) Racing registered their first podium of the year, and Maserati’s first in a single-seater series in 66 years.

At his home ePrix in Berlin, Maximilian Günther scored points in Saturday’s and Sunday’s races, including a third place on the first day of racing around the Tempelhof circuit.

Astonishingly, Günther, in finishing third, became the first driver to score a podium in a single-seater series since Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1957 German Grand Prix.

“Maserati made history today.”

The podium was hard-earned. After a topsy-turvy race in Berlin, marked by numerous safety car periods, Günther beat Sébastien Buemi in a drag race to the line, whilst Edoardo Mortara also scored points thanks to a ninth-place finish.

“Maserati made history today with our first podium finish in Formula E. We have celebrated many milestones in our long racing history, but today we made a mark in the championship and look forward to the future with optimism and resilience,” said Giovanni Sgro, head of Maserati Corse.

Günther gains 15 places in Sunday’s race

MSG Racing’s positive weekend continued on Sunday, with Günther once again leading the charge. The German driver started 21st on the grid but carved his way through the field.

Despite losing some ground in the dying stages, Günther held onto 6th position, whilst also securing the fastest lap. “We should be proud of our performance overall this weekend, especially after yesterday’s podium,” said Team Principal James Rossiter.

With 24 points gained for Günther alone, it was on the tarmac of the Tempelhof Airport that Maserati MSG Racing’s season truly took off.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by Maserati MSG Racing