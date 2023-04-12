Formula One: Charles Leclerc earned €8,831 per lap last season

Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc earned €8,831 per lap last season, the eighth highest on the grid, but considerably behind Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who earned almost €30,000 per lap completed in the 2022 season.

Leclerc finished second in the driver’s championship last season. Despite a promising start to the campaign, which saw the Monégasque driver win two out of the first three races, Leclerc and the Ferrari team became unstuck in the midseason. Consequently, it was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who strolled to a consecutive world title.

However, the Dutchman wasn’t the highest earner per lap last season, according to research carried out by OLBG. That accolade goes to Hamilton, who completed 1,246 laps – 25 fewer than Verstappen – and earned an extraordinary €28,090 per lap raced.

Verstappen, whose estimated salary is the same as Hamilton’s at €35,000,000, was the second-highest earner per lap. Monaco resident Lando Norris was placed third, ahead of Fernando Alonso, who at the time was racing for Alpine.

The recently retired Sebastien Vettel was fifth, ahead of another driver no longer on the grid, Daniel Ricciardo. Carlos Sainz, who according to OLBG’s estimations earns €500,000 more than Leclerc, was seventh. Having completed 156 laps fewer than his teammate over the course of the season, Sainz is comfortably ahead of Leclerc (€10,649).

Charles Leclerc one of the best value for money drivers on last year’s grid

Leclerc was then in eighth, earning €8,831 per lap. Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsundoa was the lowest earner per lap with just €590 earned each time he passed the start/finish line.

Leclerc also earned €34,091 for each one of his 308 points earned during the last campaign, the third-lowest on the grid. Stroll, who earned €472,222 per point comes top of the list, representing the worst value for money. Mercedes’ George Russell, meanwhile, was the best value for money, earning just €16,364 per point in his first season with the team.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo from Scuderia Ferrari Press Office