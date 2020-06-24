Fort Antoine offering open-air summer events

The 50th anniversary season of Fort Antoine will be celebrated with a two-pronged program, Les Invités du Fort and La Saison Théâtre, offering entertaining events all summer long.

With many summer events and concerts cancelled or postponed due to the health crisis, Fort Antoine has the distinct advantage of being open air, allowing safety measures to be adhered to even as people enjoy evenings of quality entertainment.

So, starting on 8th July, Fort Antoine will have 10 evenings of eclectic events with readings, meetings, concerts and screenings organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs.

The first event of Les Invités du Fort will be hosted by the Rencontres Philosophiques de Monaco where they will discuss the complex relationship between art and philosophy.

This will be followed up with fantastic events happening at the rate of two per week until 7th August from the Opera Monte-Carlo, the Philharmonic Orchestra, the Princess Grace Theatre, the Audio-Visual Institute and more.

Then the amphitheatre will host it’s own events from 18th August to 4th September on Tuesday and Friday evenings. La Saison Théâtre offers six plays in total.

The complete line-up is as follows:

– The Philosophical Meetings of Monaco will open the ball with a conference, presented by Raphaël Zagury-Orly and Joseph Cohen on 8th July.

– An evening with the Monte-Carlo Opera, performing The Naples Sun on 10th July.

– The Prince Pierre Foundation offers an evening of readings on 15th July.

– The Audio-visual Institute which will take the opportunity to present two films on 17th and 31st July respectively: The prisoner of the desert by John Ford and Le Havre by Aki Kaurismäki.

– The Princess Grace Theatre will present the show Emportée par mon élan on 21st July. 24th July sees Printemps des Arts give a musical evening with percussionist Adelaide Ferrière and accordionist Jean-Etienne Sotty.

– The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra is offering three evenings at Fort Antoine. First, a Hymn to the Night on 28th July, then Moonlight Serenades on 4th August. Finally, on 7th August, they will perform a Night of Rejoicing.

– 18th August to 4th September will see the annual Theatre Festival.

All shows are free, but space is limited so reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a seat, go to https://theatrefortantoine.com/ or call on +377.98.98.83.03.