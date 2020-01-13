Fouilleron and Colonel Varo honoured for service

Monday, January 13, 2020
News
Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco
Thomas Fouilleron, Director of Archives and Prince’s Palace Library, and Colonel Tony Varo, Superior Commander of the Public Force, have been distinguished by the French High Authorities.
The ceremony took place on Friday 10th January in the presence of HSH Prince Albert, Minister of State Serge Telle, and numerous personalities.
Laurent Stefanini, Ambassador of France to the Principality, said that these distinctions “recognise two eminent Frenchmen from Monaco for their commitment to the service of the Principality but also their exemplary contribution to strengthening good relations between Monaco and France.”
Thomas Fouilleron, recipient of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, concluded his address with a promise: “Rest assured, Monsignor, Mr. Ambassador, that I will endeavour to continue working for this Monegasque sky, for these forces of spirit, of the arts and of letters, with the same enthusiasm and the same determination.”
The National Order of Merit was awarded to Colonel Varo, who said in his speech: “My parents taught me that a life without commitment is a life without purpose. They also taught me that it is in effort and self-giving that one finds full satisfaction.”
Photo: Surrounding Prince Albert are Serge Telle, Minister of State, Laurent Stefanini, Ambassador of France to Monaco, Colonel Tony Varo, Superior Commander of the Public Force, and Thomas Fouilleron, Director of Archives and the Library of the Prince’s Palace. © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali
As several French cities, most notably Rennes, adopt bans on greenhouse gas emitting patio heaters, Monaco has been called upon to take a stand.
The archaeological site under the Exotic Garden, the Observation Cave, will be closed to the public indefinitely due to security works.
The Monaco City Council is making it easy for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees with dedicated drop-off points dotted throughout the Principality.
The UK-based charity GreenSeas Trust, with the support of the Mairie de Cannes in France, recently gave away free pocket ashtrays and leaflets at Midi Plage, just west of La Croisette, to residents and tourists taking advantage of this popular beach and the sunny weather.
A group of GreenSeas Trust volunteers, made up of local residents from the Cannes region and visitors, made a visible attempt to bring awareness by picking up cigarette ends, plastics and rubbish from the sand. The group working together en-masse caught the attention of beach-goers, many of who were surprised to learn that cigarette filters are made of cellulose acetate fibres (a plastic), which does not degrade.
The GreenSeas Trust volunteers explained that cigarette butts left extinguished in the sand or carelessly tossed on the beach, upon reaching the sea, release toxic chemicals such as, acetone, ammonia, formaldehyde and cadmium, the active component in battery acid. This Molotov cocktail of carcinogenic chemicals and toxins leak into the marine environment and poison microbes, insects and fish or suffocate marine wildlife. It is estimated there are 4 trillion cigarette butts in the oceans.
The charity was established in memory of Haida Khan who loved the sea with a passion. Her daughter, Fazilette Khan, said, “GreenSeas Trust wants smokers to behave responsibly and put their butts in designated bins or pocket ashtrays. Cigarette butts are the number one item found in coastal clean-ups. Every time we organise an awareness campaign it brings us closer to our goal to ensure marine life and fish stocks are sustainable for future generations.”
The aim of GreenSeas Trust (greenseas.org ) is to educate, promote and implement environmental programs to eliminate plastics and marine debris entering the seas and coastal areas.