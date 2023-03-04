Four chances to see the Monte-Carlo Opera’s rendition of Verdi masterpiece La Traviata

The Opéra de Monte-Carlo will host four spectacular nights of the renowned opera La Traviata this month, featuring legendary Spanish singer Placido Domingo.

Marie Duplessis, more commonly referred to as the Lady of the Camellias, was one of 19th century Paris’ most celebrated courtesans. She died tragically young in 1847 at the tender age of 23. Like many in her time, she was a victim of tuberculosis, which at the time had no cure.

Her popularity and legend lived on however, and this sadly romantic tale was dramatised just five years later by Alexandre Dumas in the novel La Dame aux Camélias, which is known in English as Camille. Only a year later, in 1853, the story had been turned into an opera by Giuseppe Verdi and debuted at the Teatro La Fenice in Venice.

Today, the Monte-Carlo Opera, under the helm of Cecilia Bartoli, is bringing this beloved favourite back to the stage. It will be directed by Bartoli’s predecessor, Jean-Louis Grinda.

The opera will serve as a vehicle to welcome the famous Spanish singer, Placido Domingo, back to a stage he last trod in 1996. He will be accompanied by the stunning soprano, Aida Garifullina, in the title role, and Javier Camarena as Alfredo.

La Traviata will be presented to audiences on 17th, 19th, 21st and 23rd March.

For more information, please click here.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by SBM