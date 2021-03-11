Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Thursday, March 11, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

13 Covid cases 11 Mar, 19 hospitalised, 12 in ICU, 81 home monitored, 1,885 recoveries, 26 deaths, 176 incidence rate, 8,449 people vaccinated

Four million more doses

Four million more doses

By Stephanie Horsman - March 11, 2021

The European Commission has come to an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer to supply four million additional Covid-19 vaccinations to Member State’s hotspots, including Nice, in an effort to slow the spread and keep free movement between borders.

The growing number of hotspots across Europe are being attributed to the newer variants of the virus, which are significantly more contagious than the earlier version and are harder to control without total lockdowns, something many governments are reluctant to do.

“The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine has proven highly effective against all currently known variants of the Covid-19 virus,” President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on Wednesday. “I’m happy to announce today an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer, who will make available to Member States a total of four million doses of vaccines before the end of March, which will be supplied in addition to the planned dose deliveries.”

According to the European Commission, the increase in dose deliveries is due to the successful expansion of manufacturing capacities in Europe, which was completed by mid-February.

All of the four-million doses are expected to be delivered within a matter of weeks.

It comes as welcome news to one of the biggest hotspots, Monaco’s French neighbour the Alpes-Maritimes department, which has seen a staggering rise in hospitalisations and infections in the past few weeks. As a result, the hard-hit region is now facing its third weekend lockdown in a row.

On a positive note, death rates in the EU are generally down. This is primarily attributed to the vaccine rollouts with elderly and vulnerable people being prioritised. The additional four million vaccinations will not come at the expense of scheduled deliveries of doses, allowing normal progression of rollouts to continue.

 

 

Photo source: Pixabay

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleFerrari reveals Leclerc’s new wheels
Next articleLife after the Covid crisis

Editors pics

March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco to boost arsenal with AstraZeneca vaccine

Vaccine stocks will be replenished in Monaco by the end of the week with the arrival of thousands more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.

0
February 19, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Committee unveils 2nd women’s rights report

The latest report on women’s rights in Monaco has just been released, detailing the advances made in 2020 including the tabling of a new bill to strengthen legislation on sexual violence.

0
January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Vaccination campaign: who’s in round two?

Close to 2,400 elderly residents and health workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The next stage begins on Tuesday, targeting people in two more vulnerable categories.

0

daily

March 11, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Four million more doses

Stephanie Horsman

The European Commission has come to an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer to supply four million additional Covid-19 vaccinations to Member State’s hotspots, including Nice.

0
March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco to boost arsenal with AstraZeneca vaccine

Cassandra Tanti

Vaccine stocks will be replenished in Monaco by the end of the week with the arrival of thousands more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.

0
March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Another weekend lockdown for Alpes-Maritimes

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco police will step up border controls again this weekend as the Alpes-Maritimes is ordered to go into its third consecutive weekend lockdown.

0
March 9, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Can Monaco maintain the course?

Cassandra Tanti

The circulation of Covid-19 continues its downward trend, with new figures revealing that the incidence rate has almost halved in a week. But authorities are not letting their guard down.

0
MORE STORIES

Gyms set for 15th June reopening

Monaco gyms will be allowed to reopen on 15th June if the facilities meet the health standards put forth by the government.

Moët Hennessy goes ‘green’

Moët Hennessy has just announced they will be shifting to organic and sustainable practices, going so far as creating a ‘University of Living Soils’.