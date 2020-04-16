Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Friday, April 17, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 has remained stable at 93 in Monaco: 6 cured, 9 hospitalised, 5 in ICU

Fourth Joint Monitoring Committee meeting results

Fourth Joint Monitoring Committee meeting results

By Stephanie Horsman - April 16, 2020

The fourth meeting of the Covid Joint Monitoring Committee between the Prince’s government and the National Council was held Wednesday, focusing on decisions made and to be taken in this next phase of crisis management.

The government and National Council had a free flow exchange regarding the health situation and the supply of medical equipment available in the Principality at their latest meeting held on 15th April. The government confirmed that, after consultation with the Council, they were in the process of purchasing reusable fabric masks from Monegasque company Bettina. The company has agreed to supply 80,000 Army Health Service certified masks per month.

Information regarding serological tests was also discussed in terms of acquisition.  

Both entities shared views on added measures to support businesses and safeguard jobs during the lockdown. The government would like to see a continual adaptation to the changing situation, adjusting when necessary, to ensure the least amount of suffering for all.  

The measures that were agreed upon are as follows. 

1. Within the framework of the Guarantee Fund, for any request for a cash loan / overdraft authorisation of less than €50,000, the credit institution may, at the end of its internal procedure, release the sums requested without having to ask the Guarantee Fund for its prior agreement. 

The Guarantee Fund will continue to be the recipient of all the credit files granted by the banks, will study and identify them, and if necessary, report any observations to one or other of the establishments.

2. The income threshold for the eligibility of the self-employed working in their personal name, to the payment of the Extraordinary Minimum Income (RME), is now set at €12,000 over the year and €3,000 over the quarter, thus making it possible to broaden the number of people likely to benefit.

3. The aid initially provided to small structures (APS), is now extended to companies registered in the Trade and Industry Register, to the exclusion of foreign companies, which achieve an annual turnover less tax, at €1.5 million and who have suffered, since March 1, a drop in monthly activity of at least 50% compared to the previous year in the same period. In order to simplify the procedures for companies, requests for the granting of Aid to Companies (AS) are essentially based on a declaration on their honour by the legal representative of the company, or duly authorised, and will give entitlement to payment in April, May and June, for the months of March, April and May, direct State aid of a lump sum of €5,000 / month. The procedures and documents required will be specified on the website of the Public Business Service, knowing that in the next few days, requests will all be made online on this same site.

4. For the sake of fairness, for persons carrying out their activity in their personal name, additional aid in the amount of €3,200 will be paid to RME beneficiaries, for the months of March, April and May 2020. Total monthly aid thus paid to each beneficiary will amount to €5,000.

The committee says that these new or modified procedures are the product of the hard work put forth by both sides to ensure no one falls through the cracks financially as a result of the current situation.

Both the government and the National Council are in accord, agreeing that preservation of jobs is the quickest path to economic recovery after the crisis passes. To this end, they announced that the first payments to employers had been made to the Reinforced Total Temporary Unemployment (CTTR) fund on 13th April. More will be forthcoming in the next days.

From a legislative angle, the government is protecting jobs by reviewing a bill that is on the table prohibiting unfair dismissals, making telecommuting mandatory for positions where this is possible and carrying out other Covid-related measures.

The meeting was wrapped up with a discussion about the proposed amendments to the 2020 budget, the new draft of which will be submitted to the Council on 21st April. Finally, the €1,000 bonus for workers on the front lines of the epidemic was touched on, in terms of whom the recipients should be.

The next Joint Monitoring Committee meeting will be held on 23rd April.

 

Photo: Minister of State Serge Telle at the Bettina factory in Monaco during a previous visit, courtesy Monaco Government

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleCannes Film Festival still on the cards for 2020
Next articleFirst Monaco resident succumbs to Covid-19

Editors pics

January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0
December 5, 2019 | Business & Finance

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0

daily

April 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Fourth Joint Monitoring Committee meeting results

Stephanie Horsman

The fourth meeting of the Covid Joint Monitoring Committee between the Prince’s government and the National Council was held Wednesday, focusing on decisions made and to be taken in this next phase of crisis management.

0
April 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Sir James Caan

Eric Brundage

Monaco Life Publisher Eric Brundage spoke to entrepreneur and television personality James Caan CBE about maintaining a “normal” working routine during lockdown.

0
April 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Tourism taking a major hit

Cassandra Tanti

The fallout from the Covid-19 crisis on tourism in Monaco and the French Riviera could potentially be devastating to the local economies.

0
April 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Commerce figures down in early 2020

Stephanie Horsman

The latest figures from IMSEE show that business was slightly down in both the retail and automotive repair sectors in February ahead of the coronavirus lockdown.

0
MORE STORIES

Sophie Saurini of Barclays Monaco makes Spear’s...

Business & Finance Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_14590" align="alignleft" width="436"] Sophie Saurini of Barclays Monaco ranks in Spear’s 500 as UHNW Wealth Manager
Sophie Saurini of Barclays Monaco UHNW Wealth Manager in Spear's 500[/caption] Director UHNW Barclays Wealth Management in Monaco, Sophie Saurini completed all her studies in French schools, including a Masters in Financial Markets from École des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (EDHEC). Ms Saurini, who was born in Rome, discovered stock markets as a teenager, and at the time “couldn’t understand how people made money”. She decided to have a closer look at the markets’ function and even started to follow some French stocks, which were very much related to day-to-day life, such as entertainment and consumer products. “Accordingly, my curriculum focused on Financial Markets,” Ms Saurini told Monaco Life. “Trying to find the best ideas and talking about this with people naturally led me towards the banking and finance world.” Her focus also led her to New York at the age of 23, which she described as an amazing experience, adding, “As soon as I arrived there, I understood the real meaning of the word ‘business’.” Sadly, the events of 9/11 made Ms Saurini’s time in the Big Apple even more memorable. “I had an appointment in the World Trade Centre the day of the 9/11 attacks,” Ms Saurini recalled. “Obviously I never went in the end. Since then, I feel like a survivor.” Ms Saurini talked about how this day transformed her life and that she’s become a “fatalist”. “My mindset has changed completely. Now I always try to look at the positive side of things. I don’t see obstacles and problems as issues anymore, but more like challenges that will happen and that have to be overcome. I know that I just need to deal with them and continue on my path.” These days Ms Saurini is a key team member at Barclays Monaco as Director UHNW Barclays Wealth Management and loves her job because “each day is very different” and allows her to meet a variety of very successful people. “Getting to know clients and trying to help them with their investments and their business is very exciting. Seeing a client happy makes me happy,” she said. Ms Saurini, a loyal Financial Times reader, finds working at Barclays in Monaco “very pleasant”, stating, “We are a very dynamic team, we work in beautiful surroundings, and we build synergies with the whole international part of the group.” She adds, “The most rewarding part is when we manage to find the best solutions for our clients: to manage their assets in a good way, help them in their business and help them plan for their future.” With more than sixteen years of banking industry experience, Ms Saurini says it’s “still a male environment, generally speaking” but pointed out that “I don’t feel it much in Barclays Monaco. In fact, the number of female staff in Barclays represents nearly half the workforce based in Monaco.” Ms Saurini’s ranking in Spear’s 500 was made aware to me at a CREM evening, in a congratulatory kudos by Maryline Pierre. The Spear’s 500 listing is a “best in class” ranking, a total of 500 people pulled from various industries, such as lawyers, real estate agents, art dealers, bankers within UHNW segment and so forth. Ms Saurini was selected for the UHNW Wealth Managers. “Spear’s 500 is an honour for me, and a great reward for the hard work over many years in advising UHNWIs and growing my position as a private banker. It’s a nice recognition by the industry.” For Ms Saurini, success is also about giving something back and she is involved with World Vision. “Through my network, I have been amazed to see that most of the very successful and wealthy entrepreneurs I’ve come across, on many occasions, have achieved their success in their own right … and are great philanthropists. “Over long chats about “what will you leave behind when you are not there anymore”, I became very enthusiastic and started to think about what I would like to leave behind. During a trip to Malaysia to meet some contacts, I got in touch with World Vision and saw how, with some financing, we could help support entrepreneurship and have a positive impact on the economy of the poor villages over there. So I became involved in this project.” Ms Saurini also said she’s passionate about health, and how to live longer and better. “I would have loved to be a doctor but I've never been able to stand the sight of blood.” Article first published March 28, 2017.

Interview: Cédric Biscay, CEO Shibuya Productions

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
Cédric Biscay has just crossed off one of the top items on his bucket list: publish his own manga. He also managed to break three Guinness World Records without even trying.