FPA2 heralds the Treaty of the High Seas as “a historic step forward in safeguarding international waters”

The Prince Albert II Foundation has voiced its support for the recent agreement on the Treaty of the High Seas, which will provide legal protections to 60% of the world’s oceans.

“This historic deal, known as the High Seas Treaty, marks a significant step forward in safeguarding international waters and in respecting the 30×30 pledge called for by the GBF agreed in December 2022 (to protect a third of the sea and land by 2030),” said the foundation via an official communiqué.

The treaty, which is the culmination of nearly two decades of talks between United Nations members, is essentially a legal framework created to protect parts of the world’s oceans that fall outside of national jurisdictions.

“The Principality has played an instrumental role in promoting the importance of protecting marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction and has been a strong advocate for the inclusion of robust area-based management tools, environmental impact assessments, and capacity building,” continues the statement.

Monaco and its ruler, Prince Albert II, have a well-established history of action on the topic of ocean protections.

In 2020, Prince Albert participated, alongside a select group of heads of government and state, in the High Seas Treaty Dialogue in Monaco. The event was co-organised by his eponymous foundation and the Norwegian Nobel Institute.

The Principality also joined the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People in early 2022. This is a global initiative that seeks to protect and restore the ocean, with the goal of protecting 30% of the planet by 2030. Currently only 1% of the world’s oceans hold a protected status.

“This treaty gives hope for the future of our planet,” summarised the FPA2.

Photo source: Thierry Meier for Unsplash