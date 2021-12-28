Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

80 Covid cases 27 Dec, 25 hospitalised - 10 res, 7 in ICU - 1 res, 346 home monitored, 4,471 recoveries, 38 deaths, 938 incidence rate, 66.7% vaccinated

France announces new restrictions to slow Omicron spread

France announces new restrictions to slow Omicron spread

By Stephanie Horsman - December 28, 2021

France has ordered its citizens to return to working from home as much as possible from Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid virus, however schools will remain open.

Depending on perspective, the New Year will be bringing good or bad news for workers in France, as Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Monday evening that there will be a return to telecommuting where possible from 3rd January.

The Prime Minister said that “from the beginning of the school year, the use of teleworking will be mandatory in all companies and for all employees for as many days as possible, a minimum of three days and if possible four days a week.”

A recent survey by Harris Interactive indicates that 60% of employees can work from home with ease.

For those who must return to the workplace, the usual list of measures apply including social distancing, hand washing and face mask wearing.

Castex also announced that for the next three weeks there will be limits of 2,000 people for indoor venues and 5,000 people for outdoor events. Reserved seating is required. Eating or drinking at cinemas, sporting events and on public transportation has also been banned for this period. Additionally, nightclubs will also be closed.

The government insists that schools will not be affected during this period and that children are able to return to classes as scheduled on 3rd January. Monaco has joined the French in saying that schools will not close in the Principality.

Meanwhile, the government has not imposed any major restrictions on New Year’s Eve festivities, though they are asking that big parties and dinners “be limited”.

The new measures come as officials have warned that hospitals in France again risk being overwhelmed after a record 100,000 cases were reported Saturday, the highest daily level in France since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

 

 

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Sign up to our newsletter
Previous article“Enjoy NYE, but be responsible”
Next articleNew rules for electric scooter users in Monaco

Editors pics

October 11, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco relaxes some Covid restrictions

Masks are no longer mandatory outdoors except in highly populated areas. The government has also announced that people over 65 can receive a third dose of the Covid vaccine.

0
September 2, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

MYS Series: The Superyacht Broker

Key to the success of the Monaco Yacht Show are the guys that shake down the deals and act as the bridge between the buyer and the seller - The Brokers. Meet Patrick Coote.

0
July 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

All the highlights from the Red Cross Summer Concert

It was an historic moment as Jamie Cullum took to the stage in the Place du Casino for the Red Cross Summer Concert on Friday night, watched on by the Princely family. 

0
June 28, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Population urged to take part in major Covid study

Monaco has launched a large-scale epidemiological study to determine how much of the population is protected against Covid-19, and free antibody tests are part of the programme.

0

daily

December 28, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco boosts testing capacity at schools and workplaces

Cassandra Tanti

As part of renewed efforts to limit the spread of Covid in Monaco, every student will be given a free self-test at school on Monday, while employers will also be able to purchase cheap tests for their employees.  

0
December 28, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New rules for electric scooter users in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

As electric scooters gain in popularity throughout the Principality, the government will from late January enforce a new law requiring the wearing of helmets for all ages.

0
December 28, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

France announces new restrictions to slow Omicron spread

Stephanie Horsman

France has ordered its citizens to return to working from home as much as possible from Monday in an effort to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, however schools will remain open.

0
December 26, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco hits record daily cases

Cassandra Tanti

A third of Monaco’s eligible population remains unvaccinated as hospitalisations surge and new daily Covid cases continue to break records, including 80 on Christmas day.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco reins in free screening campaign

Covid-19 tests will no longer be available free of charge in the Principality, with some exceptions, in an effort to encourage more people to be vaccinated.

PACA reactivates ‘white plan’ amid 43% ICU...

France’s Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region will be implementing its ‘white plan’ in hospitals as it struggles to cope with the highest number of Covid patients in the country.