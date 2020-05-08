Weather
20 ° C
20°C
15°C
Light Cloud
Saturday, May 9, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The official number of Covid-19 cases stands at 95: 82 now cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

France extends border controls

France extends border controls

By Cassandra Tanti - May 8, 2020

The French Interior Minister has announced that the country will keep its borders closed through to 15th June, despite the easing of other lockdown restrictions.

Christopher Castaner said that France’s borders will be shut until 15th June to all but essential travel for EU citizens and residents, whilst non-EU residents have been banned entirely for an indefinite period of time.

“Since the start of the crisis the closure of the borders is the rule, and the authorisation to cross a border is the exception. We have to keep this protection in place, this will not change soon,” Castaner said in a televised news conference.

He added that this extended restriction period will not affect cross-border workers. This comes as a relief to employees crossing borders between France, Monaco and Italy, and who have thus far enjoyed freedom to come and go for their occupations.

The news comes despite the gradual lessening of other lockdown measures within the country and upcoming talks with the EU executive branch about lifting internal border controls between Schengen countries.

At the moment, anyone travelling in Europe needs an international travel permit and can then only cross borders if they have good reason. The French government is not requiring a quarantine for travellers coming from inside the EU or Schengen zones, unlike in many other countries.

French citizens may return to the country, but anyone coming from within Europe (including the UK) will need to meet one of the following criteria to be allowed in:

  • People who have their primary residence in France. This does not include second home-owners. Third country nationals will need to present a visa or residency card while EU do not need any proof of residency status.
  • People who have their permanent residency in another European country and are travelling through France to get home
  • Healthcare workers engaged in coronavirus-related care
  • Commercial good carriers such as lorry drivers and flight or cargo crews
  • Diplomatic staff
  • Cross-border workers.
shares
SHARE
Previous articleSpecial parking rates
Next articleInterview: Grimaldi Forum Managing Director Sylvie Biancheri

Editors pics

May 3, 2020 | News

14-day quarantine will not apply to Schengen zone

France revealed late Sunday night that it would not quarantine travellers arriving from the EU, the Schengen area or Britain due to the coronavirus pandemic, contradicting an earlier announcement.

0
May 1, 2020 | News

AS Monaco finishes season in 9th place

Paris Saint Germaine (PSG) have been handed the Ligue 1 championship for the third year in a row with a clear 12 point lead over second place Marseille, despite not having played a full season due to the coronavirus health crisis.

0
May 1, 2020 | Business & Finance

ECB ups economic stimulus measures

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced new measures to ease the strain on countries who have seen record economic downturn since the beginning of the health crisis.

0
April 28, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Post-lockdown plan set in motion

The government has outlined its three-phase plan to pull the Principality out of lockdown, starting within the week.

0

daily

May 8, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Grimaldi Forum Managing Director Sylvie Biancheri

Cassandra Tanti

Sylvie Biancheri speaks to Monaco Life about how the Covid-19 crisis is impacting the Grimaldi Forum, an institution which generates €68 million in spin-offs for the Principality.

0
May 8, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

France extends border controls

Cassandra Tanti

The French Interior Minister has announced that the country will keep its borders closed through to 15th June, despite the easing of other lockdown restrictions.

0
May 8, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Special parking rates

Cassandra Tanti

Unique hourly rates are being implemented at many of the Principality’s parking garages during the deconfinement period to help make the transition back to normal less expensive for residents.

0
May 7, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Weeks ahead for “green” Riviera looking good

Cassandra Tanti

France’s Prime Minister has confirmed that Monday 11th May will mark the beginning of the country’s “progressive” exit from lockdown, saying that bars and restaurants may open from early June in "green" areas including the French Riviera.

0
MORE STORIES

Prince Albert completes historic dive to the...

News Cassandra Tanti -
Prince Albert is now one of only two people to have reached the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, joining explorer Victor Vescovo for an extreme deep-sea dive in Greece this week.

L.A.’s Finest to open Monte Carlo Television...

Local News Staff Writer -
The eagerly anticipated drama series L.A.’s Finest starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba will open the 59th Monte Carlo Television Festival.