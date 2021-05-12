France hits record vaccination milestone

Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
5 Covid cases 11 May, 1 in ICU, 15 home monitored, 2,423 recoveries, 32 deaths, 57 incidence rate, 36% population vaccinated
After a sluggish start, France’s vaccination rollout has hit full speed and is reaching new highs. So, how does it compare to Monaco?
Around 1.47 million people in the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur (PACA) region have now been vaccinated against Covid, according to the latest figures. With a population of 5,088,998, that equates to around 29% of the population.
On a national level, a new record was reached last weekend with more than 450,000 vaccinations administered in just two days.
Currently, more than a third of adults in France have received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of 12th May, 18.15 million people have received at one injection, equivalent to 34.5% of the population, and 7.9 million have been administered two injections, or 15.2% of the population.
As of 6th May in Monaco, 13,934 people had received their first vaccination, equivalent to 36.33% of the population. Of those, 86.14% have also received their second shot.
Health authorities have taken stock of the progress of a new psychiatry day centre for youth in Beausoleil. The much-needed establishment is due for completion by next September.
Through the hard work and generosity of three local organisations, the Fréres Saint-Joseph school in Beirut has been able to reopen its doors to 300 students.
Philanthropist couple Angela and Jean Garavagno have presented the Princess Grace Hospital with a cheque of €2 million.