France: Silver lining amid massive GDP plunge

Friday, January 29, 2021
17 new Covid cases on 28 Jan. brings total to 1,430: 47 hospitalised: 30 resident + 9 in ICU: 2 resident, 142 home monitored, 1,198 recoveries, 11 deaths
France suffered the worst economic recession since WWII in 2020, far surpassing the 2.2% contraction of 2009 due to the financial crisis. Still, reveals INSEE, activity held up better than expected during the second lockdown.
Swiss prosecutors have dropped a case brought by Dmitry Rybolovlev, president of AS Monaco, against an art dealer he accused of swindling him out of hundreds of millions of euros.
New research has shown that the French Riviera and Monaco rank highest for the most expensive properties, confirming it as the most prestigious property pocket in the world.
Villa Unda Maris, situated just metres from the Oceanographic Museum on the Rock, has gone under the gavel and achieved an eye-watering sale price of €75,300,000.