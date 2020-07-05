Weather
21 ° C
21°C
Monday, July 6, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Two new cases of Covid-19 on 5 July brings total in Monaco to 108: 8 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death

Fraser signs energy pact

Fraser signs energy pact

By Cassandra Tanti - July 5, 2020

Fraser has become the first yachting company in Monaco to sign the official National Pact for Energy Transition with the Monaco Government.

The specially-developed environmental pact, whose participants include top Monaco-based companies and businesses from the Hôtel de Paris to BNP Paribas, was created by the government to improve energy efficiency and promote renewable energy sources in the Principality, with a view to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, by allowing residents, workers, businesses, institutions and associations to contribute to the energy transition effort.

“Fraser has always led the way when it comes to protecting the environment, particularly the oceans that are so vital for our life and work,” said Fraser CEO Raphael Sauleau. “As a team we are committed to encouraging our clients, and our industry, to enjoy the oceans and the wider environment while taking seriously our responsibility to all play our part in protecting it. We are delighted to be the first yachting company to sign this important pact and taking a step further towards a greener planet.”

Fraser is also a supporter of Plastic Oceans, a global non-profit organisation that addresses the plastic pollution issue and how it impacts our waters, sea life and humans.

The company says it will be rolling out various other environmental initiatives over the coming months.

 

Photo: Fraser CEO Raphael Sauleau and Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux, Director of the Mission for Energy Transition (MTE)

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAlarming new report highlights dangers of sunscreen

Editors pics

July 2, 2020 | Local News

New family pic to celebrate anniversary

The Palace has released a gorgeous family portrait of Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and the twins to mark the couple's 9th wedding anniversary this week. 

0
July 1, 2020 | Local News

Venturi reveals world’s first high speed e-motorcycle

Voxan Motors, a part of Monaco’s acclaimed Venturi Group, has finally unveiled its high-performance electric motorcycle that it will use for its latest world speed record.

0
June 30, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government lays out latest recovery plan

Monaco will extend its financial support for businesses most affected by the Covid crisis as part of a new four-point plan to revive the local economy.

0
June 26, 2020 | Local News

Cycling just got a whole lot easier in Monaco

Monaco is upping the ante in soft mobility, creating a new track for bikes and e-scooters linking Fontvieille to Port Hercule via the tunnel under the Rock.

0

daily

July 5, 2020 | Local News

Fraser signs energy pact

Cassandra Tanti

Fraser has become the first yachting company in Monaco to sign the official National Pact for Energy Transition with the Monaco Government.

0
July 3, 2020 | Local News

Countdown to summer auctions

Cassandra Tanti

Artcurial is preparing to take up its summer quarters at the Hôtel Hermitage for the Summer Auction from 16th to 21st July.

0
July 3, 2020 | Local News

Casino launches world’s first connected French roulette

Cassandra Tanti

The legendary Monte Carlo Casino is appealing to a whole new generation of players, launching on Friday the world’s first ever connected French roulette game.

0
July 3, 2020 | Local News

MEB pays a working visit to the DEE

Cassandra Tanti

The MEB has met with the Economic Development Department to strengthen collaborations and learn more about the role of each group.

0
MORE STORIES
The new equipment © Monaco Fire Department

New safety regulations against fire and panic...

Local News Staff Writer -
This document is the result of an initiative initiated by the Monaco Fire Brigade, under the leadership of the Department of the Interior and in collaboration with the Department of Equipment, Environment and Urbanism.
transition-energetic - Copyright - Stephane Danna

The Princess Grace Theater commits to the...

Local News Staff Writer -
Françoise Gamerdinger of the Princess Grace Theater signed the Charter of commitment of the National Pact for the Energy Transition.