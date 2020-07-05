Fraser signs energy pact

Monday, July 6, 2020
Two new cases of Covid-19 on 5 July brings total in Monaco to 108: 8 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death
Fraser has become the first yachting company in Monaco to sign the official National Pact for Energy Transition with the Monaco Government.
The specially-developed environmental pact, whose participants include top Monaco-based companies and businesses from the Hôtel de Paris to BNP Paribas, was created by the government to improve energy efficiency and promote renewable energy sources in the Principality, with a view to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, by allowing residents, workers, businesses, institutions and associations to contribute to the energy transition effort.
“Fraser has always led the way when it comes to protecting the environment, particularly the oceans that are so vital for our life and work,” said Fraser CEO Raphael Sauleau. “As a team we are committed to encouraging our clients, and our industry, to enjoy the oceans and the wider environment while taking seriously our responsibility to all play our part in protecting it. We are delighted to be the first yachting company to sign this important pact and taking a step further towards a greener planet.”
Fraser is also a supporter of Plastic Oceans, a global non-profit organisation that addresses the plastic pollution issue and how it impacts our waters, sea life and humans.
The company says it will be rolling out various other environmental initiatives over the coming months.
Photo: Fraser CEO Raphael Sauleau and Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux, Director of the Mission for Energy Transition (MTE)
Artcurial is preparing to take up its summer quarters at the Hôtel Hermitage for the Summer Auction from 16th to 21st July.
The legendary Monte Carlo Casino is appealing to a whole new generation of players, launching on Friday the world’s first ever connected French roulette game.
The MEB has met with the Economic Development Department to strengthen collaborations and learn more about the role of each group.