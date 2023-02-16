Frédéric Genta reveals Principality’s future plans to members of Club Suisse de Monaco

Monaco’s leader in the digital transition, Frédéric Genta, has accepted an invitation by the Club Suisse de Monaco to share his perspective and expertise on what the future Principality will look like.

Frédéric Genta is the Interministerial Delegate for Attractiveness and the Digital Transition. He is also a Swiss citizen, so it was with extra pride that members of the Club Suisse de Monaco came to hear a conference at the digital transition headquarters in Fontveille.

President of the Club Suisse de Monaco, Arik Röschke, introduced Frédéric Genta and spoke of his impressive background and career to date: the son of Swiss watchmaker and artist Gérald Genta, who’s most recognisable designs were that of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patek Philippe’s Nautilus, Frédéric Genta was educated at the University of Paris X, ESCP Business School and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

His career has spanned tech giants such as Orange, Amazon and Google, and in 2018 Genta was appointed to make Monaco the most digital state in the world. He is currently in charge of projects like Smart City, the e-government programme, digital security and digital economy.

Club members heard how, over the past four years, the digitalisation of Monaco has experienced an exponential growth, generating an increase in employment and enabling the Principality to better meet the needs of residents, tourists, workers, investors and companies. The trend has been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the future, the Principality would like, in particular, to encourage the establishment and facilitate the creation of businesses and attract people who contribute to the country’s prosperity with their knowledge and talents: real estate tech, yachting, ocean technology and family offices, as well as investors.

The event included a Q&A session and a cocktail during which members could further exchange with Mr Genta.

The Club Suisse de Monaco was founded in 1949. Its aim is to maintain social and cultural relations between Swiss and Monegasque people, as well as other nationals living in or visiting Monaco. By organising informative events in the fields of economics, politics and health with high-level personalities, the Club aims to promote exchanges providing a showcase of Swiss know-how and values.

Monaco Life with press release.

Photo; from left to right: Dr. Arik Röschke (President of the Club Suisse de Monaco) and Frédéric Genta (Member of the Monegasque Government)