Free Baroque music concerts

For lovers of the hauntingly beautiful genre, three Baroque music concerts will be held at St. Charles Church in early December, reserved for Monaco residents only.

On 1st December, concert-goers will be entertained by Misteri Gloriosi, The Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary in Baroque Italy, performed by La Fenice Ensemble and conducted by Jean Tubéry. The evening will feature works by Frescobaldi, Merule, Fasolo, Cazzati, Cima, Grandi, Florimi and Monteverdi.

Then on Thursday 3rd December, a Baroque masterpiece will be rediscovered when the Ensemble Baroque de Monaco, conducted by Mattieu Payrègne, performs L’Assunzione della Beata Vergine by Alessandro Scarlatti. This concert will be held with the support of SOGEDA Monaco.

Finally, on 4th December, fans will enjoy a Musical Journey into the Europe of the Enlightenment by 18thcentury English musician composer and musicographer Charles Burney. This will be narrated by Nicolas Vaude and accompanied by violinist Pierre-Eric Nimylowycz and programme designer and harpsichordist Olivier Baumont.

The concerts are being organised by the Department of Cultural affairs for Monaco residents only and admission is free, subject to availability of seats. As with every event held during these extraordinary times, there will be strict social distancing and health measures in place.

Photo by Monaco Life, all rights reserved