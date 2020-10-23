Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Friday, October 23, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

8 new cases of Covid-19 on 21 Oct. brings total to 281: 8 hospitalised - 3 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 42 home monitored, 233 healed, 1 resident death

Free Business Expo

Free Business Expo

By Stephanie Horsman - October 23, 2020

The Monaco Business Expo’s 8th annual event will be held on Tuesday at the Auditorium Rainier III, enlightening entrepreneurs on the specifics of doing business in the Principality.

If the coronavirus crisis has taught us anything, it is that no one is an island, especially when it comes to economic security and the importance of help from local authorities. To this end, representatives from Monaco’s local administrative entities will feature prominently at the Monaco Business Expo being held on Tuesday 27th October from 9am to 6pm.

The trade fair aims to “benefit all the services dedicated to companies” and features various workshops and networking events. In addition to the exhibition area, conferences and round tables follow one another throughout the day.” Speed-networking, a fast-paced way to meet as many potential investors and entrepreneurs as possible in the shortest amount of time, will also be featured.

The event will inform visitors and entrepreneurs about the Principality as a business destination and will feature several helpful local associations and organisations. Amongst these are the Welcome Office, the Financing and Economic Development Division of the Department of Economic Expansion, the Department of Labour and Employment Services, the Social Funds of Monaco, the French Customs Office in Monaco, the Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies and the Graduates Integration Commission.

The Monaco Business Expo will take place in respect of all barrier gestures and in strict adhesion to Covid regulations. Entry is free.

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMEB not stopped by pandemic
Next articleHermann to fulfil lifelong dream in Vendée Globe

Editors pics

October 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

No more late nights out

Bars and restaurants in Monaco will be ordered to close by 11.30pm from Saturday under a new range of restrictions announced by Minister of State Pierre Dartout on Friday evening.

0
October 22, 2020 | Culture

Princess Nina: “I want to put Seborga on the map”

This is the story of Nina, the German-born Princess of Seborga who has bold plans for the future of a principality famous for its captivating past.

0
October 20, 2020 | Culture

Prince Albert 1st commemoration plans continue

In the lead up to the June 2022 memorial of his death, the Albert 1er Monaco Committee has launched the next round of commemorations to honour the Prince and his legacy.

0
October 16, 2020 | Business & Finance

Monaco-owned port in Italy opens for business

The highly-anticipated Cala del Forte port in Ventimiglia, intended to handle overflow from the Principality, is now officially open, marking a new era for the Italian seaside town and Monaco.

0

daily

October 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

Hermann to fulfil lifelong dream in Vendée Globe

Stephanie Horsman

Pierre Casiraghi will see his German racing partner Boris Hermann skippering the first Monegasque yacht to participate in the Vendée Globe, a gruelling round-the-world sailing race.

0
October 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

Free Business Expo

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Business Expo’s 8th annual event will be held on Tuesday at the Auditorium Rainier III, enlightening entrepreneurs on the specifics of doing business in the Principality.

0
October 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB not stopped by pandemic

Stephanie Horsman

The MEB has taken stock of a difficult year at its annual General Assembly meeting and discussed how it plans to help with economic recovery.  

0
October 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

New underwater exhibition

Stephanie Horsman

A new exhibition featuring the latest works by innovative undersea photographer Olivier Jude entitled Profondeurs (Depths) is now on show at the Maison de France.

0
MORE STORIES

The in and outs of AS Monaco

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_2348" align="alignleft" width="205"]Kamil Glik. Photo: Sławek Kamil Glik. Photo: Sławek[/caption] Former Porto, Real Madrid and Chelsea star Ricardo Carvalho has been told by AS Monaco that he is surplus to requirements. The 38-year-old central defender won Euro 2016 with Portugal this summer, but Monaco are rebuilding and have decided against prolonging his three-year stay there. “Concerning Ricardo Carvalho, we have had talks and agreed there will be no contract extension,” the club’s vice-president Vadim Vasilyev said. “He’s been huge for us but the time has come to move on.” Monaco have signed three defenders over the summer in Polish international central defender Kamil Glik, up-and-coming left-back Benjamin Mendy, 21, from Marseille, and pipped Arsenal to the signature of Lille’s Djibril Sidibe. Carvalho came to prominence at Porto where he helped win the 2003 UEFA Cup and the 2004 Champions League under Jose Mourinho, who he then followed to Chelsea and later to Real Madrid.

Wed Jan 18, 7:30-9pm, “New Year, New...

Local News Staff Writer -
Did you know that 96-98% of weight lost on diets is gained back within 12 months or less and the small percentage who keep it off generally note a life changing event. So this is not another diet, quick fix workshop but more of a life sustaining method where I will be demonstrating 3 healthy alkaline recipes which are tasted by you (all recipes emailed after the event) I will also be sharing coaching tips and giving guidance on how you can bring healthy habits into your life which usually result in weight loss naturally. I will be preparing alkalising green recipes for this workshop and be demonstrating a yummy "Buddha Bowl" as in Bouchon, plus a smoothie bowl and vegan pesto. JOIN US after hours at: Le Teashop Place des Moulins, "Le Continental" on Wednesday 18th January from 7.30 - 9pm Cost is €35 per person - Places are limited and we are always fully booked so please confirm your place workshop@naomis.kitchen