Free flu jabs extended to workers

Monday, November 23, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
1 new case of Covid-19 on 23 Nov. brings total to 583: 17 hospitalised - 7 resident + 6 in ICU - 4 resident, 28 home monitored, 518 recoveries, 3 deaths
Stage three of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign is underway, with workers in Monaco now eligible for the free flu jab.
The initial phase of the campaign in mid-October targeted residents aged over 65 years, followed by all Monegasques and residents in the second phase.
As of Monday 23rd November, employees who are covered under Monaco’s health systems – the Caisses Sociales de Monaco and the State Medical Benefits Services (SPME) – will be able to obtain influenza vaccines in pharmacies in the Principality, with or without a medical prescription. Their children will also be able to receive free inoculations.
Workers just need to present their health card and the shot can be administered straight away by the pharmacist, an attending physician or a private nurse. The vaccine will be fully reimbursed by the patient’s social security fund.
The objective of the Monegasque health authorities is to get as many people vaccinated as possible to limit the combined effects of the flu virus and the coronavirus which are circulating at the same time.
Photo © Government Communication Department / Michael Alesi
Stage three of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign is underway, with workers in Monaco now eligible for the free flu jab.
Monegasque delegates took their places at the latest virtual conference held by the WHO, where the member states agreed to improve their readiness for future Covid-style crises.
With the announcement of a new vaccine showing early promise of preventing 90% of people from getting Covid, the next question is: who will be receiving it first?
The Principality has just received 10,000 Covid-19 antigen tests, expanding Monaco’s testing capabilities significantly.