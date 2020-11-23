Weather
1 new case of Covid-19 on 23 Nov. brings total to 583: 17 hospitalised - 7 resident + 6 in ICU - 4 resident, 28 home monitored, 518 recoveries, 3 deaths

Free flu jabs extended to workers

By Cassandra Tanti - November 23, 2020

Stage three of the seasonal flu vaccination campaign is underway, with workers in Monaco now eligible for the free flu jab.

The initial phase of the campaign in mid-October targeted residents aged over 65 years, followed by all Monegasques and residents in the second phase.

As of Monday 23rd November, employees who are covered under Monaco’s health systems – the Caisses Sociales de Monaco and the State Medical Benefits Services (SPME) – will be able to obtain influenza vaccines in pharmacies in the Principality, with or without a medical prescription. Their children will also be able to receive free inoculations.

Workers just need to present their health card and the shot can be administered straight away by the pharmacist, an attending physician or a private nurse. The vaccine will be fully reimbursed by the patient’s social security fund.

The objective of the Monegasque health authorities is to get as many people vaccinated as possible to limit the combined effects of the flu virus and the coronavirus which are circulating at the same time.

 

Photo © Government Communication Department / Michael Alesi

 

 

 

