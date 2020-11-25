Free laptops part of Digital Transition plan

Thursday, November 26, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
7 new Covid cases on 25 Nov. brings total to 594: 15 hospitalised, 8 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 23 home monitored, 530 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo ©Manuel Vitali/ Government Communication Department
Covid vaccines will be available in France by the end of the year/early 2021, announced the French president on Tuesday.
Four weeks after France entered its second lockdown, the country will begin its gradual release, with stores reopening just in time for the busy Christmas period.
For lovers of the hauntingly beautiful genre, three Baroque music concerts will be held at St. Charles Church in early December, reserved for Monaco residents only.
The Principality has taken a huge step towards the digitalisation of schools, offering over 1,200 laptops to be used by students and incorporated in to new learning strategies for teachers.