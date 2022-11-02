Free menu for pooches at Crazy Pizza

In collaboration with a high-end pet food brand, Monaco’s Crazy Pizza is now offering lucky pups gourmet doggie menus for free when accompanied by their owners.

Who says humans have all the fun? At Crazy Pizza, a Monaco eatery founded by Italian businessman and Monaco resident Flavio Briatore, four-legged friends now have their own bills of fare: tempting treats developed just for them.

The chain is giving away meat or vegetarian snacks such as the premietto, a bite-sized delicacy made of chicken, beef and pork. Owners can also ask for a second course, consisting of a hamburger served with vegetables or tofu, all presented in a cute box, which is then served up in proper pet bowls.

The project, a collaboration with high-end pet food makers Genuina, is making tails wag all over the region and is available at several locations. In addition to Monaco, pooches can also eat for free at Crazy Pizza in Rome, Porto Cervo, and London.

